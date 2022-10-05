Huma Abedin Says Son Jordan, 10, Has 'Learned Some Hard Truths' About Her and Anthony Weiner

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Huma Abedin explains how she and Anthony Weiner approach co-parenting their 10-year-old son, Jordan

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 03:35 PM
Huma Abedin WSJ Wall Street Journal Magazine
Photo: Jingyu Lin for WSJ. Magazine

Huma Abedin is opening up about how she and Anthony Weiner approach co-parenting.

Speaking with WSJ. Magazine about her memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, the political staffer, 46, says that her and the former politician's son, Jordan, has "learned some hard truths about his parents and their public lives."

Noting that Jordan, now 10, was just 7 when his father went to prison in 2017 for sexting with a minor, Abedin says that her son has tackled the complex situation with "maturity."

"I'm really proud of him. When Anthony had to go away and Jordan was 7, I had so much anger and resentment towards his dad," she admits.

Abedin explains how she tried to handle the "shame upon shame" of the situation by "taking my son on adventures to distract him," leading to six months of traveling around the world, until a moment on Christmas changed her perspective.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Huma Abedin WSJ Wall Street Journal Magazine
Jingyu Lin for WSJ. Magazine

"We ended up in Hawaii for Christmas, and we met a little boy on the beach. It's the end of a very long night. We go to dinner with his family, and the boy stands up and puts his hands up towards his father so his daddy picks him up," she recalled. "My little boy looks at this scene and breaks down and says, 'I want my daddy, I want my daddy!' "

"That was my lightbulb moment," Abedin notes. "That was the day I decided I would not be ashamed about where my son would have to go to see his father. I took him to see his dad [in prison], and he was giddy and was so excited."

Weiner was released from prison in 2019, at which time he and Abedin "made a decision that there were going to be no secrets in this family."

Noting that Jordan is getting older, the co-parents decided "that we would always be sources of truth for him, that we wanted him to learn from us before learning something on social media or through his friends."

Huma Abedin
From left: Huma Abedin with her son, Jordan. Courtesy of Opal Vadhan

Centering Jordan has brought her and Weiner back to an amicable place. "He was my best friend before we became anything else, and we will always have this connection because we'll always be a family."

Abedin has reportedly kept her ex in mind as she pursues dating, a source told PEOPLE earlier this summer when discussing her rumored romance with actor Bradley Cooper — who is also a dad, to 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk.

"They both want to keep good relationships with their former partners because of the kids," the insider shared at the time.

"They are both serious-minded people dedicated to their work and doing the right thing," another political source added. "Huma is smart and a straight-shooter. They make an interesting pair."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Huma Abedin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Dating: Source
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tiger Woods' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper in Rare Photo from Tropical Vacation Getaway
Irina Shayk Poses with Ex Bradley Cooper on Tropical Vacation Getaway in Rare Instagram Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Huma Abedin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin 'Still Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source: 'It's Casual' 
Huma Abedin
What to Know About Huma Abedin, Who Is Dating Bradley Cooper
Elizabeth Chambers
Elizabeth Chambers Talks 'Healing' Life with Kids in Cayman Islands amid Armie Hammer Split
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani attend the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York after party at Boom Boom Room on June 16, 2015 in New York City
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Asks Critics of His Family to Direct 'Cynicism Towards Me' After Welcoming Baby No. 9
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
kourtney-kardashian-mason
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Response to Son Mason Asking for McDonald's Fries After a Year Without
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
Freida Pinto, Huma Abedin
Freida Pinto to Star as Huma Abedin in TV Adaptation of Her Memoir 'Both/And'
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know