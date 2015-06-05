The Hannibal actor sings the classic lullaby to his 2½-year-old son Cyrus nearly every day

Hugh Dancy may be best known as an actor, but he’s also a pro at singing — at least when it comes to lullabies.

“The last song I sang out loud was probably ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,’ ” the Hannibal star tells PEOPLE when recently chatting about One Last Thing. “It was to my son [Cyrus Michael Christopher, 2½].”

Dancy, 39, says he sings to his son “every day,” and thinks that Cyrus is a fan of his vocal abilities.

“I think he likes it,” he says. “I’ve taken his silence to be approving, but maybe he’s just waiting to tell me how he feels when he can speak!”



While he can’t verbalize his artistic feedback quite yet, Cyrus isn’t shy about singing along to the classic tune.

“He has a very sweet rendition of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,’ ” says Dancy. “Nobody would recognize it, but I know what it is.”

Dancy recently took a break from lullaby duty for a “mother-and-father getaway” with wife Claire Danes to Santa Barbara, California.

“That was the first time [we did that] actually,” he says of vacationing without their toddler.

With both of them juggling busy careers and a kid, “I’m sorry” tends to be a phrase Dancy says a lot — so much so that he can’t recall the specifics of the last time he had to apologize for something.

“The only reason I can’t remember is probably because I do it all the time,” he joked. “It would have [been] to my wife. Who else do you have to apologize to [more] than the person you share your life with?”

For more from Dancy and PEOPLE’s One Last Thing interview, pick up the latest issue, on newsstands Friday.