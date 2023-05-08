Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'

Howie Dorough's oldest is growing up fast!

Over the weekend, the Backstreet Boys singer, 49, shared a photo of his teen son James dressed in black dress pants and a white button-down, smiling for a special occasion.

"Happy 14th birthday to my not so Baby James anymore. Can't believe how time is flying by so fast and what a wonderful young man you are turning into," the proud dad wrote.

"I am so proud of you as my son and the life you are living. Keep doing you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Howie and wife Leigh also share son Holden, 10. The family of four recently snapped a sweet photo together celebrating Easter.

Dorough previously spoke with PEOPLE about how having a family made him appreciate all life has to offer.

"We got a little jaded, but having our own families gives you those goosebumps all over again," he shared.

"Our kids are amazing. They share their daddies with the world. Fatherhood has taught all of us to slow down and be more selfless."

After the death of his father in 2008, Dorough felt that he "needed to do something that was not only just about myself," and his wife, Leigh, agreed.

"I think kids really taught us there's more to life than just always trying to achieve that next goal, that next gold record, that next platinum record, that next award," he said. "There's awards within having normalcy and I think kids have taught us to all be able to take a step back, to slow down a little bit to be able to find a good balance in life."