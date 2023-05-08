Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'

Howie Dorough's 14-year-old son looks just like the Backstreet Boys singer

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 05:18 PM
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
Howie Dorough and son James. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty, Howie Dorough/instagram

Howie Dorough's oldest is growing up fast!

Over the weekend, the Backstreet Boys singer, 49, shared a photo of his teen son James dressed in black dress pants and a white button-down, smiling for a special occasion.

"Happy 14th birthday to my not so Baby James anymore. Can't believe how time is flying by so fast and what a wonderful young man you are turning into," the proud dad wrote.

"I am so proud of you as my son and the life you are living. Keep doing you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Howie and wife Leigh also share son Holden, 10. The family of four recently snapped a sweet photo together celebrating Easter.

Dorough previously spoke with PEOPLE about how having a family made him appreciate all life has to offer.

"We got a little jaded, but having our own families gives you those goosebumps all over again," he shared.

"Our kids are amazing. They share their daddies with the world. Fatherhood has taught all of us to slow down and be more selfless."

After the death of his father in 2008, Dorough felt that he "needed to do something that was not only just about myself," and his wife, Leigh, agreed.

"I think kids really taught us there's more to life than just always trying to achieve that next goal, that next gold record, that next platinum record, that next award," he said. "There's awards within having normalcy and I think kids have taught us to all be able to take a step back, to slow down a little bit to be able to find a good balance in life."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
Bethenny Frankel and daughter
Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional as Daughter Bryn Turns 13: 'You Have Given Me Everything'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Bre Tiesi Replies to Commenter's Jab at Nick Cannon's Pricey Birthday Gift After Night Nurse Controversy
True Thompson wears a Kim Kardashian t-shirt
True Thompson Shows Off T-Shirt Featuring Aunt Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks — See the Photo!
Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' "The Seagull" - Arrivals
Peter Gallagher and His Wife Celebrate 40-Year Anniversary: 'We Are Two Very Lucky, Grateful People'
tom brady
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Selfie with Lookalike Son Jack, 15, as They Enjoy Outdoor Walk: 'Love This'
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement 'Bliss' on Jake Bongiovi's Birthday: 'Eternally Holding Your Hand'
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Party: Photos
Khloe Kardashian with her children
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Both of Her Kids, Baby Boy and Daughter True at Psalm's Birthday
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Celebrate Son’s College Graduation: ‘Heartfelt Congratulations’
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Celebrate Son Paris' College Graduation: 'Heartfelt Congratulations'
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 01, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Son Happy Birthday by Reposting Jake's Engagement Pic to Millie Bobby Brown
James Van Der Beek Talks 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'There's Always a Curveball'
James Van Der Beek Opens Up About 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'Always a Curveball' (Exclusive)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 05: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks to the crowd after being named 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player prior to game three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on May 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Joel Embiid Brought to Tears After Son Arthur, 2, Joins Him During MVP Ceremony
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Her Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Ou5UuCJB/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr4aGo7NuOy/ larryanddannielynn's profile picture Verified More Barnstable-Gala pre-party pics. Can’t believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend #barnstablebrowngala #kentuckyderby #noImNotKeithUrban 26m
Dannielynn Birkhead Honors Late Mom Anna Nicole Smith at Barnstable Brown Gala
drew scott and son parker
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's 'Wonder-Filled Trip Around the Sun' as He Turns 1