How I Parent: A Father of Two Who Believes Divorce Can Be a Positive Experience

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Serial tech entrepreneur, author of F*** It. Get A Divorce: The Guide for Optimists and founder & C.E.O. of gethappy.life.

Family situation: Divorced and co-parenting two sons with my ex-wife: Sam, 20, and Jack, 17.

Parenting “philosophy” in a sentence: Stay tough on the outside but be soft on the inside.

What was your journey to having the family life you have today?

I’m 56 and have been divorced for about four years. I have two sons: Sam, who is in college, and Jack, who is a junior in high school. I was married for about 20 years and had a good relationship with my ex-wife. I will always think of marriage and having kids as the highlight of my life … my marriage was an incredibly positive experience that just didn’t last forever [and] my ex and I were both ready to move on.

My kids have experienced living in a household with married parents and now, they’re living in households where we co-parent. Since my oldest is in college, he hasn’t really had to deal with anything that different but my youngest has had to adapt to the new living arrangement; we have joint custody so he splits his time between his mom’s house and mine. His mom and I always try to be transparent with our decisions and we always try to keep things amicable.

I’m also happy to share that I have, what I call a “VSO”: a very significant other. Her name is Kiva and she’s also divorced with children; they’re a little younger and we don’t all live together. We’re not like a Brady Bunch-type situation, but we’re all in each other’s lives. She’s been divorced for a few years and I kind of participate, albeit from a distance, in her co-parenting as well. Our kids know each other but they don’t all live in the same place or go to the same school. The whole family situation has worked out pretty well, but nothing’s perfect and we’re all doing the best we can.

I gathered all my experiences and wrote a book called F*** It. Get A Divorce: The Guide for Optimists. The two major messages I decided to focus on are: learning to make a positive change to create a fresh start for yourself and your family and ditching the idea that divorce means failure. I try to show people that divorce doesn’t have to mean war. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy and people won’t feel hurt, but if you start your new journey with the mindset that you’re doing this for the right reasons and the betterment of your family, then you should not feel guilty about pursuing what is going to make you happy.

To be clear, I’m not recommending that people give up on their marriages. Marriage takes work and there’s no such thing as a perfect union so you need to give it your all, but if you get to the point where you think it’s over, it probably is. Do yourself and everybody else, especially your children, a huge favor and approach the whole process with a positive mind. Then, it won’t feel like a destruction of a family but more so a reorganization. Divorce doesn’t have to be a terrible experience if you approach it in a healthy way.

