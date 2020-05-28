Karla Souza and her husband, Marshall Trenkmanni, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Gianna

How To Get Away With Murder 's Karla Souza Is Expecting Baby No. 2

Baby number two is on the way for Karla Souza!

The How to Get Away with Murder star, 34, announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she is expecting her second child with husband Marshall Trenkmann, whom she wed in 2014.

The actress showed off her growing baby bump in a pink "Mama Bird" T-shirt while holding 2-year-old daughter Gianna, who was dressed in a matching "Little Bird" shirt.

"Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy ❤️," Souza wrote, referring to her on-line self course called Unleashed. "Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I’m honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks."

Souza received an abundance of congratulatory comments on the Instagram post, including one from HTGAWM creator Pete Nowalk, who wrote, "👏👏👏."

Actor Michael Ealy commented, "Congrats on #2🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,"

Souza became a mom for the first time in April 2018, when she gave birth to Gianna.

The actress shared a photo of her newborn daughter on Instagram at the time, writing, “God blessed us.”

“We welcome our healthy baby girl Gianna, and we couldn’t feel more blessed in this moment,” Souza posted on her Instagram Story.

News of the actress' second pregnancy comes just a few weeks after the series finale of HTGAWM, in which she famously starred as Laurel Castillo since the show's first season.

Although Souza was no longer credited as a starring role for the ABC drama's sixth and final season, she appeared in the series finale episode to wrap up Laurel's storyline.

Following the show's series finale, the TV star said goodbye in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of the HTGAWM cast.