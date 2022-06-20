How Stars Celebrated Father's Day 2022
See how celebs honored the dear old dads in their life on Instagram this holiday
Justin Timberlake
"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s---," wrote wife Jessica Biel. "We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"
Kurt Russell
Kate Hudson shared a throwback pic that made her mom's longtime partner tear up.
"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!" Hudson wrote. "Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day"
Danny Fujikawa
And in her post to her fiancé, Hudson toasted "one amazing daddy" with a sweet video montage featuring their daughter, Rani.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
In a video post addressed to his fellow dads, the father of three wrote, "We got the best job in the world leading by example and raising our babies.
Tender but tough.
Firm but fair.
And always loving."
Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors star's family photos from wife Ayesha featured an extra special accessory: his NBA Finals MVP Award!
Norman Reedus
Diane Kruger's post to her love had total girl dad vibes: "A family that make-ups together…."
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez shouted out her fiancé's "loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless" attributes in a Father's Day video.
Dax Shepard
With a smooch and a sweet caption, Kristen Bell said she was grateful for her husband and father of their two daughters "today and everyday."
John Legend
Wife Chrissy Teigen called the music man "the best we could ever imagine."
Daryl Sabara
"He worships you," Meghan Trainor wrote of son Riley's love for his dad.
Tim Weatherspoon
"The one to teach us all the most amazing moments in musicianship, how smart you are about OH so many things, how you always make us laugh, and love us
Unconditionally!" Kelly Rowland wrote to her husband. "We LOVE YOU and APPRECIATE ALL YOU DO for us!!!"
Mike Fisher
"Our boys are lucky to have you," Carrie Underwood wrote to her cowboy.
Taylor Goldsmith
In a moving post to her husband, Mandy Moore wrote, "You floor me with your ability to do and be so many incredible things, @taylordawesgoldsmith, but watching you as a father is by far your most impressive feat."
Steve Kazee
"The one who keeps our family grounded, our confidant, the funny one, the smart one and my heart….," wrote Jenna Dewan of her fiancé, "you are so loved and appreciated today and every day."
Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer celebrated "My two fav dads," both her husband and her own pop!
Cash Warren
"Our kids are happy, emotional, thoughtful, curious, kind people," Jessica Alba wrote to her husband. "Having you as an incredible anchor of love and care has created a beautiful foundation for them to flourish - I love you dearly and I'm so proud of the father you are."
Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra posted a pic of the couple's little one walking with her dad on his first Father's Day, captioning it, "To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy."
Jacob Pechenik & Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel shared a pic of her blended family — ex Pechenik and current boyfriend Scott — together with her kids, writing, "So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives."
David Foster
Katharine McPhee posted her first shot of son Rennie's face in her tribute to her husband, calling parenthood together "an absolute joy."
Anderson Cooper
In a reflective post, the newly minted dad of two wrote, "For much of my life, Father's Day was the day i avoided, pretending it didn't exist, or that i'd forgotten what day it was. The pain of remembering was just too great. The loss of my dad, who died when i was ten, was so painful, and still is at times. But today I celebrated Father's Day, remembering my dad, Wyatt, with little Wyatt and Sebastian and their Papa, Benjamin. I can't believe how lucky I am."
John Stamos
"Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," wrote Caitlin McHugh. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."
Russell Wilson
Alongside a sunny video montage, Ciara shared, "On this day and everyday, you bring us Joy @DangeRussWilson. It's so sweet to see how every little moment is a big moment and important to you. Thanks for being the loving, caring, and thoughtful Father you are. Thanks for always being there. We love you so much."
Dwyane Wade
For her tribute to her husband, Gabrielle Union put together clips of the basketball star talking about his parenting philosophies through the years. "We appreciate everything you do for us and all the ways you are committed to your personal evolution," she wrote. "You never cease to amaze me all the ways you move heaven and Earth to be present for all the big and small things."
Barack Obama
Michelle Obama posted a classic pic of the foursome, calling the former POTUS "the most loving and caring father to our girls." (Barack's own post featured one of his signature dad jokes.)
DJ Khaled
The musician celebrated Father's Day in the best way: napping with his kiddos and enjoying a movie (with popcorn!).
Kevin Hart
Wife Enniko Hart perfectly captured the chaos of fatherhood, writing alongside her pic, "Being a good father can easily go unnoticed. Yet it is one of the most valuable assets to a family, a happy home, & most importantly our love for each other.
so grateful to have you as a husband and the father of our children! Happy Father's Day babe."
Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys used her way with words to honor her husband — and give a nod to Father's Day falling on Juneteenth in 2022.
Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa called herself "so lucky" to have husband Mark, dad Joe and father-in-law Tony in her life.
Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger used her post to pay tribute to husband Pratt, dad Arnold and share never-before-seen pics of her two daughters.
John Mulaney
The comedian celebrated his first Father's Day with a selfie featuring son Malcom, while girlfriend Olivia Munn jokingly posted a Happy Father's Day wish to "Malcolm's assistant."
Carey Hart
"Happy Fathers Day to all of the fathers, stepdads, foster dads, moms doing both, fathers to be and fathers that were," wrote Pink in an all-encompassing post. "This is my first one without mine, and I wish I could tell him how good of a job he did. @hartluck you give so much of yourself to these kids, even when you're running on empty. We've made many bad decisions in our life together lol, it this one? Best one we'll ever make."
Bryan Greenberg
"I've got a whole new appreciation for my Dad and father in law today," wrote newly minted twin dad Greenberg. "#HappyFathersDay everyone!"
Wife Jamie Chung followed up with a video montage and heartfelt caption, adding, "Our kids are only 8 months old but having you as their father makes every moment better."
Henry Golding
"I know everyone's dad is the best dad, and this dad certainly is too," wrote Liv Lo to husband Golding. "He takes the best care of us whether near or far and always puts us first. We love you dada!"
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
"Stephen you are such a blessing and our family is just so grateful for you," wrote wife Allison Holker. "Your hard work, commitment and love fuels our home!! We love you and hope you have the best Father's Day ever!"
John Travolta
Daughter Ella posted to "the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know. Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy."
Neil Patrick Harris
David Burtka shared a tribute to his husband, calling him a "tremendous leader, provider, teacher."
David Burtka
Meanwhile, Harris shared his own feelings toward Burtka, calling him a "superstar" dad.
Chandler Powell
Reflecting on her husband's first year with daughter Grace, Bindi Irwin wrote, "You are the kindest and most wonderful dada to our beautiful girl. Grace and I love you more than words could ever describe."
Blake Shelton
Father's Day weekend happened to coincide with Shelton's birthday, giving Stefani even more reasons to celebrate her husband, stepdad to her three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale.
Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, honored her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband on Father's Day by taking him and their 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye on a boat outing to mark the special occasion.
Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner let fans have another glimpse of her baby son as she paid tribute to Scott on Father's Day.
"Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎" she posted on Instagram.
The reality star's social media snap featured the rapper laying in bed eating noodles as their baby boy rested on his chest. Beside the musician, their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, took a nap.
Andy Cohen
The Bravo star enjoyed a quiet Father's Day with his two children, 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen and 7-week-old daughter Lucy Eve.
The family of three posed for a loved-up snapshot, which Cohen shared on his Instagram Story.
Prince William
A joyful pic of Will's three kids with Kate Middleton kicked off Father's Day celebrations across the pond.
Josh Duhamel
"To all my fellow fathers out there. Keep up the good work," wrote the actor, who shares son Axl with ex Fergie. "These kids need their dads."