How Stars Celebrated Father's Day 2022

See how celebs honored the dear old dads in their life on Instagram this holiday

By Kate Hogan June 20, 2022 02:34 PM

1 of 44

Justin Timberlake

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s---," wrote wife Jessica Biel. "We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 44

Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson shared a throwback pic that made her mom's longtime partner tear up.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!" Hudson wrote. "Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day"

3 of 44

Danny Fujikawa

And in her post to her fiancé, Hudson toasted "one amazing daddy" with a sweet video montage featuring their daughter, Rani. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 44

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

In a video post addressed to his fellow dads, the father of three wrote, "We got the best job in the world leading by example and raising our babies.

Tender but tough.
Firm but fair.
And always loving."

Advertisement

5 of 44

Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors star's family photos from wife Ayesha featured an extra special accessory: his NBA Finals MVP Award!

6 of 44

Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger's post to her love had total girl dad vibes: "A family that make-ups together…."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 44

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shouted out her fiancé's "loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless" attributes in a Father's Day video.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 44

Dax Shepard

With a smooch and a sweet caption, Kristen Bell said she was grateful for her husband and father of their two daughters "today and everyday."

Advertisement

9 of 44

John Legend

Wife Chrissy Teigen called the music man "the best we could ever imagine."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 44

Daryl Sabara

"He worships you," Meghan Trainor wrote of son Riley's love for his dad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 44

Tim Weatherspoon

"The one to teach us all the most amazing moments in musicianship, how smart you are about OH so many things, how you always make us laugh, and love us
Unconditionally!" Kelly Rowland wrote to her husband. "We LOVE YOU and APPRECIATE ALL YOU DO for us!!!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 44

Mike Fisher

"Our boys are lucky to have you," Carrie Underwood wrote to her cowboy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 44

Taylor Goldsmith

In a moving post to her husband, Mandy Moore wrote, "You floor me with your ability to do and be so many incredible things, @taylordawesgoldsmith, but watching you as a father is by far your most impressive feat."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 44

Steve Kazee

"The one who keeps our family grounded, our confidant, the funny one, the smart one and my heart….," wrote Jenna Dewan of her fiancé, "you are so loved and appreciated today and every day."

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 44

Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer celebrated "My two fav dads," both her husband and her own pop!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 44

Cash Warren

"Our kids are happy, emotional, thoughtful, curious, kind people," Jessica Alba wrote to her husband. "Having you as an incredible anchor of love and care has created a beautiful foundation for them to flourish - I love you dearly and I'm so proud of the father you are."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 44

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra posted a pic of the couple's little one walking with her dad on his first Father's Day, captioning it, "To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy."

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 44

Jacob Pechenik & Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel shared a pic of her blended family — ex Pechenik and current boyfriend Scott — together with her kids, writing, "So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 44

David Foster

Katharine McPhee posted her first shot of son Rennie's face in her tribute to her husband, calling parenthood together "an absolute joy." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 44

Anderson Cooper

In a reflective post, the newly minted dad of two wrote, "For much of my life, Father's Day was the day i avoided, pretending it didn't exist, or that i'd forgotten what day it was. The pain of remembering was just too great. The loss of my dad, who died when i was ten, was so painful, and still is at times. But today I celebrated Father's Day, remembering my dad, Wyatt, with little Wyatt and Sebastian and their Papa, Benjamin. I can't believe how lucky I am."

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 44

John Stamos

"Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," wrote Caitlin McHugh. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 44

Russell Wilson

Alongside a sunny video montage, Ciara shared, "On this day and everyday, you bring us Joy @DangeRussWilson. It's so sweet to see how every little moment is a big moment and important to you. Thanks for being the loving, caring, and thoughtful Father you are. Thanks for always being there. We love you so much."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 44

Dwyane Wade

For her tribute to her husband, Gabrielle Union put together clips of the basketball star talking about his parenting philosophies through the years. "We appreciate everything you do for us and all the ways you are committed to your personal evolution," she wrote. "You never cease to amaze me all the ways you move heaven and Earth to be present for all the big and small things."

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 44

Barack Obama

Michelle Obama posted a classic pic of the foursome, calling the former POTUS "the most loving and caring father to our girls." (Barack's own post featured one of his signature dad jokes.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 44

DJ Khaled

The musician celebrated Father's Day in the best way: napping with his kiddos and enjoying a movie (with popcorn!).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 44

Kevin Hart

Wife Enniko Hart perfectly captured the chaos of fatherhood, writing alongside her pic, "Being a good father can easily go unnoticed. Yet it is one of the most valuable assets to a family, a happy home, & most importantly our love for each other.

so grateful to have you as a husband and the father of our children! Happy Father's Day babe."

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 44

Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys used her way with words to honor her husband — and give a nod to Father's Day falling on Juneteenth in 2022. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 44

Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa called herself "so lucky" to have husband Mark, dad Joe and father-in-law Tony in her life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 44

Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger used her post to pay tribute to husband Pratt, dad Arnold and share never-before-seen pics of her two daughters. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 44

John Mulaney

The comedian celebrated his first Father's Day with a selfie featuring son Malcom, while girlfriend Olivia Munn jokingly posted a Happy Father's Day wish to "Malcolm's assistant." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 44

Carey Hart

"Happy Fathers Day to all of the fathers, stepdads, foster dads, moms doing both, fathers to be and fathers that were," wrote Pink in an all-encompassing post. "This is my first one without mine, and I wish I could tell him how good of a job he did. @hartluck you give so much of yourself to these kids, even when you're running on empty. We've made many bad decisions in our life together lol, it this one? Best one we'll ever make."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 44

Bryan Greenberg

"I've got a whole new appreciation for my Dad and father in law today," wrote newly minted twin dad Greenberg. "#HappyFathersDay everyone!"
 
Wife Jamie Chung followed up with a video montage and heartfelt caption, adding, "Our kids are only 8 months old but having you as their father makes every moment better."

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 44

Henry Golding

"I know everyone's dad is the best dad, and this dad certainly is too," wrote Liv Lo to husband Golding. "He takes the best care of us whether near or far and always puts us first. We love you dada!" 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 44

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

"Stephen you are such a blessing and our family is just so grateful for you," wrote wife Allison Holker. "Your hard work, commitment and love fuels our home!! We love you and hope you have the best Father's Day ever!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 44

John Travolta

Daughter Ella posted to "the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know. Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy."

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 44

Neil Patrick Harris

David Burtka shared a tribute to his husband, calling him a "tremendous leader, provider, teacher."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 44

David Burtka

Meanwhile, Harris shared his own feelings toward Burtka, calling him a "superstar" dad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 44

Chandler Powell

Reflecting on her husband's first year with daughter Grace, Bindi Irwin wrote, "You are the kindest and most wonderful dada to our beautiful girl. Grace and I love you more than words could ever describe."

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 44

Blake Shelton

Father's Day weekend happened to coincide with Shelton's birthday, giving Stefani even more reasons to celebrate her husband, stepdad to her three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 44

Patrick Mahomes

Credit:  Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, honored her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband on Father's Day by taking him and their 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye on a boat outing to mark the special occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 44

Travis Scott

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner let fans have another glimpse of her baby son as she paid tribute to Scott on Father's Day.

"Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎" she posted on Instagram.

The reality star's social media snap featured the rapper laying in bed eating noodles as their baby boy rested on his chest. Beside the musician, their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, took a nap.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 44

Andy Cohen

Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

The Bravo star enjoyed a quiet Father's Day with his two children, 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen and 7-week-old daughter Lucy Eve.

The family of three posed for a loved-up snapshot, which Cohen shared on his Instagram Story.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 44

Prince William

A joyful pic of Will's three kids with Kate Middleton kicked off Father's Day celebrations across the pond. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 44

Josh Duhamel

"To all my fellow fathers out there. Keep up the good work," wrote the actor, who shares son Axl with ex Fergie. "These kids need their dads."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next