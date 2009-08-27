How Kourtney Kardashian Hid Her Baby Bump

From designer handbags to billowy tops, see how the mom-to-be kept her growing belly under wraps!
By Janet Mock Updated January 25, 2022 02:17 PM

THE MERCHANDISE

Credit: MAXA/Landov

Two months after discovering she was pregnant with on-again boyfriend Scott Disick's baby, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hid her burgeoning bump behind a shoebox and a pile of clothes while out in Beverly Hills on June 23.

THE CLUTCH

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Rocking a black boyfriend blazer and dress, Kourtney concealed her tummy with an eye-catching Fendi handbag as she arrived with sisters Kim and Khloe at Michael Jackson's memorial service at L.A.'s Staples Center on July 7.

THE BILLOWY TOP

Credit: ZIFKOVITS/Most Wanted

A day after mourning the King of Pop, the mom-to-be ditched the black for white, wearing short shorts and a billowy top that served as a veil for her widening waistline while shopping in West Hollywood with sis Kim.

THE PATTERNED DRESS

Credit: Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

Kourtney stood out from her sisters (both donning hot body-hugging outfits) in a loose, one-shoulder Mara Hoffman dress (look at that pattern!) while making a promotional appearance at Atlantic City's Hilton Casino Resort on July 25.

ANOTHER BILLOWY TOP

Credit: NEILL J. SCHUTZER/RAMEY

Check out the size of that Givenchy tote! With mom Kris Jenner in tow, Kourtney kept her baby bump out of view with another billowy off-the-shoulder top while shopping in Malibu on Aug. 2.

THE FLOWING MINIDRESS

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

In another distracting print, Kourtney sported a flowing minidress that camouflaged her belly at the Teen Choice Awards – just three days before announcing that she's expecting her first child in December.

By Janet Mock