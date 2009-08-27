How Kourtney Kardashian Hid Her Baby Bump
THE MERCHANDISE
Two months after discovering she was pregnant with on-again boyfriend Scott Disick's baby, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hid her burgeoning bump behind a shoebox and a pile of clothes while out in Beverly Hills on June 23.
THE CLUTCH
Rocking a black boyfriend blazer and dress, Kourtney concealed her tummy with an eye-catching Fendi handbag as she arrived with sisters Kim and Khloe at Michael Jackson's memorial service at L.A.'s Staples Center on July 7.
THE BILLOWY TOP
A day after mourning the King of Pop, the mom-to-be ditched the black for white, wearing short shorts and a billowy top that served as a veil for her widening waistline while shopping in West Hollywood with sis Kim.
THE PATTERNED DRESS
Kourtney stood out from her sisters (both donning hot body-hugging outfits) in a loose, one-shoulder Mara Hoffman dress (look at that pattern!) while making a promotional appearance at Atlantic City's Hilton Casino Resort on July 25.
ANOTHER BILLOWY TOP
Check out the size of that Givenchy tote! With mom Kris Jenner in tow, Kourtney kept her baby bump out of view with another billowy off-the-shoulder top while shopping in Malibu on Aug. 2.
THE FLOWING MINIDRESS
In another distracting print, Kourtney sported a flowing minidress that camouflaged her belly at the Teen Choice Awards – just three days before announcing that she's expecting her first child in December.