The Voice Winner Todd Tilghman, Dad of 8, Opens Up About His 'Miracle' Adoption Stories: 'It Was Meant to Be'

Name: Todd Tilghman

Location: Hillsboro, Tennessee

Occupation: Artist, author, public speaker, winner of season 18 of The Voice.

Family situation: I'm married to my wife Brooke, who is a stay-at-home mom. Our kids are Eagan, 21, Asher, 18, Shepard, 16, Judah, 12, Olive, 11, Hosea, 8, Louie, 7, and Wilhelmina (Winnie), 5. We have family who help with the kids when we need them, and they all live in Mississippi.

Parenting "philosophy" in a sentence: Let your kids be individuals.

How I Parent Todd Tilghman Credit: Todd Tilghman

What was your journey to having the family life you have today?

Brooke and I met when we were kids. She was 13 and I was 15. Once I was old enough to get my driver's license, I asked her on a date and we went to a movie. She didn't like me very much at first, but over time, she warmed up to me and we dated off and on all the way through high school. This year marks 23 years of marriage. It's been a running joke for years that when we got married, Brooke said she wanted three kids and I said I wanted two, so we compromised and had eight.

I was 20 and Brooke was 18 when we got married. Six months or so into our first year, we found out that Brooke was pregnant with our first son. Eagan was born in 2000 and about three years later, we welcomed our second son Asher. Our third, Shepard, another boy, was born just about a year and a half later. Everybody always looks at us with wide, googly eyes when they find out we have eight kids, and I always tell them that going from two to three was the hardest.

One thing my wife and I do that really helps us as a couple is if one of us wants to talk to the other about something really important, we'll either email or text each other and say everything we need to say, all at once. It helps to get everything out, without having any interruptions. After it's sent, we'll have a face-to-face sit down to talk about it.

So when Shep was around three years old, I was on my way home from a friend's house when I received an email from Brooke. I knew it had to be important. She had been following Steven Curtis Chapman's adoption charity, Show Hope; we had already talked about wanting to adopt, and she said that she was interested in moving forward with the process now.

I've been in love with the same girl since I was a kid, so you really get to know a person after all those years and I knew this meant a lot to her, and a lot to us. We discussed it in person and then started to set things in motion. People often ask us why we wanted to adopt, but for us, it really played out naturally. It felt right, like it was meant to be.

THE VOICE The Tilghman family during the announcement of Todd's Voice win | Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Early on in the adoption process, we ran into a bunch of issues. We looked into domestic adoption agencies and that didn't work out. We looked into China and that didn't work out either. Then we started pursuing South Korea, and in my heart, I believed God knew my girls would be in Korea so he shut all the doors until we tried the right one. Once we started to pursue the process in Korea, there was so much we had to go through that was both financially and emotionally taxing, but in the end, it was all worth it.

At the time, coming up with the $30,000 we needed to adopt and also cover our travel costs to Korea was way out of our scope, but because we had been told it would take up to two years to be matched, we felt that we had at least a year to raise money. But then, unexpectedly, we got matched in four months. We went nuts.

I went absolutely crazy with fundraising: We sold plate lunches, we had garage sales, we made T-shirts. We did anything and everything. The day before our main payment was due, we were short $200. I can't explain why or how this could happen but that same day, someone ended up donating exactly $200 to our online donations page. We had made it just in time.

I'm not trying to force my beliefs on anybody, but I'm telling you, God has a way of working these things out. Everything came together once we got to Korea and I finally got to meet my baby girl Judah. There she was, 10 months old and across the room with her foster mom. Sadly, she hated my guts.

How I Parent Todd Tilghman Credit: Todd Tilghman

It's not uncommon for an adopted child to only bond with one parent at a time, and in our case, Judah loved Brooke and wanted nothing to do with me. But once we took her home and got settled, I remember laying on the living room floor and Judah crawled over and laid down on my back. The rest was history. My little girl came around to loving her daddy.

Eight months later, we got a call from the agency in Korea, telling us that Judah had a biological sister who was just born. Right away, we said yes. Since we had done the process before, we didn't have to pay as much but it still wasn't chump change. I started to go crazy with fundraising again but this time around, I was really struggling.

This was 2010, and Brooke had joined the adoption agency's forum section to reach out to other parents. Back then, there weren't as many Facebook groups and threads on Reddit like there are now, so forums were a place where parents could connect. The truth was, I wasn't doing well with the fundraising and I kept a lot of that to myself because I didn't want Brooke to worry.

Our deadline was approaching, when our agency called. I thought about asking for more time, but then the agency told us a person who read about us through the forums had decided to pay our fees. In that moment, I started crying and slid out of my office chair onto the floor. I felt this huge weight lifted off of my shoulders. It was a miracle. We finally got to fly to Korea to bring home our second daughter Olive.

How I Parent Todd Tilghman Credit: Todd Tilghman

Although we had our hands full, we eventually welcomed our fourth and fifth sons, Hosea and Louie, after Olive came home, and then had daughter Winnie in 2016. Winnie shares a birthday with our oldest son Eagan. They're exactly 10 years apart, which makes us feel like we've come full circle with our family.

How I Parent Todd Tilghman Credit: Todd Tilghman

How did your upbringing influence your parenting style?

My dad was always very vocal about how much he loved us. He's always been a "I love you" type of guy, and I took that from him. My mom is our rock, and provided a lot of stability for us. My wife has said similar things about me, so I'm sure I've taken that from my mom. I try to love through whatever it is that we're going through, and we always get through it.

What's your favorite thing about parenting?

I love watching my kids develop their own passions and get excited as they explore and get better at what they love.

What's the hardest part?

It's hard to see your children hurt. We've been through some fairly devastating circumstances that involved our children, and it's really hard when you feel like you should have done something different. You end up thinking, Man, what if I did this? Maybe things could have gone a different way.

How I Parent Todd Tilghman Credit: Todd Tilghman

What's the best advice you can share with new parents?

Love your kids and give yourself a buttload of grace.