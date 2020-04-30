How I Parent explores the ins and outs of modern day parenting with moms and dads from all over the world, who are raising their own unique families and sharing their best advice and most heartfelt lessons with PEOPLE. Want to be a part of it? Email what makes your family so special to howiparent@peoplemag.com .

Name: Zaiba Hasan

Location: McLean, Virginia

Occupation: Event Management Director, Z Event Consulting; host of Mommying While Muslim

Family situation: I've been married to the love of my life, Zafar Hasan, for 20 years. We have four children together: Zacharia, 16, Zara, 14, Zayd, 9, and Zan, 7, who we raise together as our parents don't live locally. I am a work-from-home mother and finish my workday by 2:00 p.m. to be with my kids.

Parenting “philosophy” in a sentence: The days are long but the years are short, so enjoy the small moments while you can.

What was your journey to having the family life you have today?

I had the good fortune of meeting my husband at 18 years old. He's eight-and-a-half years older than me, so it was a little bit of a scandal at the time, but once I met him at a mosque function, I knew he was the one.

One night, we went for coffee and he was like, "We're going to name all of our kids with Zs," and I started laughing, since both of our names start with "Z." Sure enough, 20 years later, we actually made it happen.

I grew up a biracial child during the '70s in Chicago. Our family was kind of a novelty at the time and being Muslim on top of that was definitely a part of our everyday experience, but it didn't carry any weight for us until September 11th. Since then, I've felt that it is my duty to strive to make my religion a major part of who I am as a person and as a parent. Although my oldest wasn't born until 2003, my kids have felt the effects of 9/11, too. They've unfortunately never known a world where they haven't had to defend their religion.

We live in an area where we don't have to explain who we are to others, but [in other places] we're seen as "different," especially because my kids are also multicultural. So for them, being Muslim is something we talk about often. It's almost as though whenever they have to speak to others, they bring up the fact that they're Muslim in an apologetic way, whereas when I was growing up, that was never the case. Fortunately, my husband and I have raised our children to have a strong sense of self, but they sometimes have their moments when they ask us why people respond or react to them in insensitive ways. One of the main reasons why I started my Mommying While Muslim podcast, which I host with my partner Uzma Jafri, was because of an incident my son experienced at an airport.

The summer before my oldest started high school, we were traveling back from Chicago. My son is a big kid in general. He's 6-ft.-2-in. and a little darker in complexion than I am. At the time, my son was wearing headphones and a Northwestern shirt while waiting in line at a security check point at the airport. He was 13 years old. The security guard was giving him a hard time about why he wasn't carrying an ID. I know this goes without saying but 13-year-olds do not have IDs. The guard questioned each of us for about 20 to 30 minutes, including my other child, who was five years old at the time, about how old his brother was, was he actually about to go to high school and why he didn't have an ID. After the questioning, they eventually let us through and my oldest looked at me and asked, "What was that all about, mama?" I told him, "Honey, you were a Muslim boy before but now you're being seen as a Muslim man. You're probably going to run into this type of questioning again."

I had to explain to him that we live in a primarily Caucasian area so he can't always do the same things the other kids are doing. They might look at him differently because he's darker and his last name is Hasan, which is a very strong Muslim name. Once, when he was playing in a basketball tournament, kids kept calling him a terrorist on the court. These kids, who were born in a post-9/11 world, were calling my son a terrorist when they weren't even old enough to know why. These are things that we, as Muslim parents, must be frank about with our children.

Our kids are carrying the weight of an event that happened before they were born, so as parents, we have to be very conscious of that. We have to teach them to help advocate for themselves when they're faced with adversity. We also need to let them know that they never have to apologize for being who they are. Mommying While Muslim was created to help parents be better equipped for those conversations, but it also covers fundamental parenting topics, like how to deal with puberty, back to school basics and dealing with mom guilt.

How did your upbringing influence your parenting style?

I had a pretty unique upbringing because my mom's family is Christian and my dad's family is Muslim. So imagine the culture clash of those two worlds... My poor mom was like, "Your dad was the cutest Mexican guy I'd ever seen," only because she had never met a person from Pakistan or could even identify Pakistan on a map at the time.

As a family, we had some challenges but I feel like I had the benefit of learning about both worlds, which led me to this long journey of reading other religious scriptures. I found that there are commonalities between all religions — more commonalities than differences, actually — but I see it as there are different ways to get to the same place of understanding. The reality is, we're all praying to the same God and he hears all of our prayers.

What’s your favorite thing about parenting?

I'm going to sound so cheesy, but honestly, there's nothing I don't like. Even when my grumpy teenager is throwing temper tantrums or when my sweet little baby comes crawling into my bed in the middle of the night because he's dealing with a bit of anxiety, I love it all. Parenting is truly a blessing.

What’s the hardest part?

The hardest part is the nonstop anxiety. Each of my children are going through different stages so I'm constantly in the throes of some type of chaos or drama. Right now, we're looking at colleges and I asked myself, what's going to be the right fit? Are we doing the best by our children?

As parents, we can all agree that we're making things up as we go. There's no manual for this so the constant worrying and anxiety of whether I'm doing this right or what I could be doing better is the hardest part for me.

What's the best advice you can share with new parents?

Enjoy it. The days may seem long, especially when you're sleep deprived, but in the blink of an eye [your kids] will tower over you. Do the best you can and make the most of every moment.

What would you want your kids to say about you as a parent?

I would want them to say that I was there — that I was available to them. I love my kids with everything that I have, and every day, I try to let them know that.

With my podcast, I hope that if I'm gone tomorrow, they will have this record of me and whenever they want, they can turn it on and hear my voice. I want them to know that I was always thinking of them. I hope that it can bring them comfort.