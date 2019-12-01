This Father of Two Wants Men Who've Experienced Miscarriages to Know That It's Okay to Grieve, Too

Parenting Philosophy: Your job is not to be the parent you always wished you had or imagined you’d be, but to be the parent your children need!

Family Situation : We’re both fathers to our son Ashton, 2, and daughter Aria, 2. We had two different surrogates deliver around the same time and have had a nanny since the kids were 6 months old. Very recently, my mom moved from Louisiana to live with us and she now assists with evenings so we can enjoy a date night every now and then. However, we still have our nanny come Monday through Thursday.

What was your journey to having the family life you have today?

Terrell and I met at 18, at a haunted house in 2011. Oddly enough, Terrell was with his then-girlfriend and I was with my then-boyfriend. Shortly after, both of our respective relationships ended but Terrell and I stayed close. We eventually realized that we had feelings for each other and began to date.

During our senior year of college, Terrell sat me down to discuss how we envisioned our future and introduced the idea of having kids. I thought it was too early, but he was very adamant about it so we started the process of finding a surrogacy agency. The first one we chose became embroiled in an embezzlement scandal so we couldn’t go through with it, but shortly after that, we found a woman through a forum who was interested in becoming a surrogate, which is how we got pregnant with our first daughter, Aubrey. Then 20 weeks into the pregnancy, we had an unfortunate miscarriage. We were only 22 at the time, and early in our relationship, so the news really took a toll on us. The heartbreaking part was that we saw our daughter [on the ultrasound] just a week before.

We were in Florida where our surrogate was having her doctor’s appointment and during the ultrasound, Aubrey was waving and turning so much. It was so cute. Then a week later, while I was driving, I got a call from Terrell who broke the news that we had lost Aubrey. I was confused. We had just seen her and 20 weeks is pretty late to lose a child. Once I got a text from our surrogate that said, “Call me,” that’s when I knew.

Of course the doctor and hospital staff were concerned about our surrogate, who also had her boyfriend there to comfort her after the loss. We were also very concerned. And although Terrell and I weren’t technically the ones giving birth to Aubrey, I think everyone had this mental block, as though we were not as affected by the loss of our daughter. At that moment, our whole world had just crumbled and not one person asked if we were okay. They just walked past us as they saw us breaking down after losing our child. A part of me believes personal and conservative views about us being a same-sex couple were at the forefront of how people treated us in that situation. Even during our OB-GYN appointments, the doctor would not allow the both of us in at one time. We had to switch out, which didn’t make sense to me at all.

After we lost Aubrey, I remember trying to hold in my feelings so I could be strong for Terrell. So much was going on that I felt like I didn’t get to process things the way I probably should have because I felt like I had to be strong. For other fathers out there who have experienced miscarriages, I want them know that it’s okay to grieve as well. We’re so programmed to be strong — don’t cry, don’t show emotions. It’s okay to take all the sadness and all those tears you’ve kept inside and let it all out so you can process your feelings in a healthy way.

Once we got back home, Terrell’s mom flew in and stayed with us for a week. She took care of everything to make sure that we had time to ourselves. It was March and Aubrey was supposed to be born in July. I thought, How were we going to get to July and not have a baby? How were we going to afford to try to have another child?

One issue Terrell and I had to work through was that I wanted a baby right away and he felt as though I was trying to replace our daughter. It caused a big rift in our relationship and because we were so young as the time, we both struggled to figure out how to deal with our grief.