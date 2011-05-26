Alyson Hannigan and 2-year-old daughter Satyana Marie take a spin on the carousel Sunday at the Santa Monica Pier.

Whee!

After enjoying hot dogs and lemonade, the ladies and Alexis Denisof made their way to the area’s aquarium for more family fun.

As for the recently wrapped season of How I Met Your Mother — which found Hannigan’s character Lily making velociraptor noises as she battles morning sickness — the actress, 37, discovered the joke may be on her.

“I make some sort of crazy noises when I chew, which I think might also be dinosaur noises,” Hannigan laughs.