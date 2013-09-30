"I am like, 'What movie can I repeat and pretend it is a story?' But he will just create an entire series and characters out of thin air," the mom-of-two explains.

Alyson Hannigan: Parenting One Child Is 'Difficult' - Until You Have a Second

How Alyson Hannigan finally met her match? By welcoming a second child!

The actress thought she had her hands full with Satyana, 4½ — until she and husband Alexis Denisof welcomed daughter Keeva Jane, now 16 months old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I thought one was really difficult and now I am like, ‘What? One was super easy!'” the How I Met Your Mother star, 39, tells PEOPLE. “You got breaks while they were napping — [Satyana] had just started school — but now they are tag teaming me … in the very best way of course.”

Fortunately, Hannigan has found the perfect parenting partner in Denisof. “Alexis is an amazing father, he really is, we’re a really good team,” she says. “I am definitely a better lunch maker. I am a better baker, but he is definitely better at dinners.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Alyson Hannigan

While Hannigan may be used to playing a part onscreen, it’s Denisof who excels at creating the storyline behind the scenes. “I am like, ‘What movie can I repeat and pretend it is a story?’ But he will just create an entire series and characters out of thin air,” the mom-of-two explains.

“‘This is Naughty Nora …’ and she is a whole character [and there’s] an adventure she has gone on.”

The busy mom has partnered with Tylenol for the Smiling It Forward campaign, which promises to donate $1 to Children’s Health Fund for every photo that is uploaded on SmilingItForward.com.

“I am obsessed with sharing photos of my daughters and will do almost anything to make them smile — silly faces, puppet shows, belly kisses,” Hannigan says. “I love to take pictures and love my kids and that is one of the reasons partnering with Tylenol for the Smiling It Forward campaign was such a no-brainer for me.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Alyson Hannigan