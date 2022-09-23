Houston Astro's Alex Bregman's 7-Week-Old Son Knox Enjoys First Baseball Game: 'He Loved It'

The Houston Astros may have a new good luck charm!

On Tuesday, third baseman Alex Bregman had a very special guest cheering him on — his 7-week-old baby boy — after his wife Reagan brought son Knox to see the Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays in what ended up being a 5-0 win.

"Family! ❤️," Bregman captioned two shots from the night on Instagram. "Knox's first game! He loved it!"

In the first photo, the family of three pose together while in the second, it's just father and son. Reagan also shared some sweet shots from the family's Tampa trip, one of which shows her holding her infant son, who wears headphones as they sit in the stands.

"Tampa with my bestie 🫶🏼🏝☀️," she captioned the photo carousel, which also included another photo of the family of three.

The couple welcomed son Knox on Monday, Aug. 1 at 7:08 p.m., the pair revealed on Instagram the following day. It's the first baby for the third baseman and his Exisa founder wife, both 28.

Just two weeks later, the new dad shared his mixed emotions as he hit the road with his team for his first away game since welcoming Knox.

"Amazing home stand! Feeling very lucky and blessed!" he wrote. "I love you @reaganelizabeth and miss you and Knox already."

Bregman is the third Astros player to welcome a baby this season. First baseman Yuli Gurriel and closer Ryan Pressly have both welcomed babies this season as well.

Alex and Reagan tied the knot in December 2020. They announced their pregnancy news earlier this year on Valentine's Day, posing for a photo together with their sonogram picture.