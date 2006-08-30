Hot or Not: Forbes Magazine tells us which celebrity babies are hot

Celebrity babies are where the money is at for the paparazzi. (They also profit highly from bikini and beach photos.) According to Frank Rohmer, president of photo agency X17,"There are so many tabloids and so many photographers thatthere’s no money in just taking a celebrity photo." Forbes compiled a slideshow of which celebrity babies are hot, financially, for celebrity photographers.

HOT:

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise:This mysterious child has yet to be seen so her photo is the Holy Grailbut when the October issue of Vanity Fair drops, will we care as much?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt: We haven’t seen her since her People cover!

Princes William and Harry: Princess Diana‘s children will always be in the spotlight- it doesn’t hurt that they are super hunky.

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina: The more of a trainwreck your family is, the more valuable photos of your kids are.

NOT:

Sean Combs’ sons Justin, Christian and Quincy: If you bring your kids everywhere, their photos aren’t worth as much.

Hugh Jackman and kids Oscar and Ava: "Squeaky clean" parents aren’t as interesting to tabloid readers as controversial ones.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie: These royal kids just aren’t as exciting to Americans.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s kids Jack and Kelly: How many seasons of the "Osbournes" and then Jack and Kelly’s rehad stints and weight loss? Next dysfunctional family, please.