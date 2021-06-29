Hot Celebrity Dads' Most Melt-Worthy Parenting Moments
From fishing trips to backyard games, truck rides and quiet time, these dedicated dads are clearly having fun with fatherhood
Henry Golding
Oh baby! The Snake Eyes star gave his baby daughter a tender kiss on the head before his first Father's Day.
Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie celebrated her husband as "the ultimate father to our boy" on his first Father's Day with baby August.
Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback snuggled his daughter Sterling (check that football hold) while traveling by private plane.
Chandler Powell
The first-time dad fawned over daughter Grace Warrior as she slept in his arms.
Kane Brown
Somewhere under the rainbow, the country star beamed as daughter Kingsley danced, giggled and splashed below a sprinkler.
Sterling Shepard
Hey, baby! The New York Giants wide receiver snuggled and tickled his daughters Cali and Cassie in an adorable home video.
"You know what time it is when daddy walks in!" he captioned the post, adding the hashtag #girldad.
Ben Napier
The Home Town star expertly fed newborn baby Mae in a smiling snap outdoors.
"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking [older sister] Helen swimming," wife Erin wrote. "And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are. 😍"
Thomas Rhett
Most people would jump at the chance for a private serenade from the country star, but Lennon didn't seem all that impressed! As her famous father serenaded her, the toddler investigated everything in the room, before finally taking the camera into her own hands.
John Stamos
"A magical moment," the Fuller House star said of sitting on stage at Petco Park in San Diego, California with his son Billy while the Beach Boys played.
Chip Gaines
Tractor trio! The Fixer Upper star loaded up baby Crew and the family pup for a tour of the family farm.
"I've got my hands full.. but I LOVE it," Chip captioned the cute shot.
Dwayne Johnson
Nice catch! The Jurassic World star taught daughters Jasmine and Tiana a thing or two about fishing during a trip. The proud dad's "little ladies" even braved touching the live catch.
Chris Hemsworth
Parenthood keeps the actor in fighting shape! The Thor star playfully practiced boxing with one of his young twin sons on set.
Chance the Rapper
The doting dad knows just how to lift up and cheer on his young daughters – literally.
"Me and my lil director can both see now," the artist captioned a smiling shot of older daughter Kensli on his shoulders, both wearing glasses.
John Legend
That's some-bunny special! The singer wore a rabbit costume for some early Easter celebrations and danced with his young daughter Luna – who wasn't fooled quite so easily.
"You're Daddy!" she exclaimed.
Chris Pratt
Dad on double duty! The Jurassic World star raved about how son Jack has embraced his role as a big brother to baby Lyla.
"Their birthdays are in August, he's gonna be 9 and she'll be a year old," Pratt told Entertainment Tonight. "He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet."
"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her," he added. "You know, he's a great big brother."
Matthew McConaughey
The Sing 2 star brought some special guests along for round of bingo with residents of a retirement home in Round Rock, Texas. The seniors were self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
McConaughey showed daughter Vida and son Livingston the hosting ropes, while wife Camilla Alves and mom Kay McConaughey watched on.
Dwyane Wade
The dedicated dad posted an especially sweet tribute for daughter Zaya's recent birthday.
"I'm obsessed with your happiness!! Happy 14th Birthday," the retired NBA star said, sharing snaps of the two hugging, rollerskating and striking a silly pose with the rest of their famous family.
Tom Brady
After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady made a beeline to celebrate with his three kids and wife Gisele Bündchen.
The quarterback shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with the supermodel, and son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Showing his lighter side after the big game, the NFL great looked elated to celebrate with his children.
David Beckham
Sometimes, all you need is a hug from dad.
"Nothing better than cuddle time ♥️," the retired soccer pro captioned the cute photo, snuggling daughter Harper.
Mark Consuelos
The proud dad rocked a University of Michigan college sweatshirt with son Joaquin, who committed to the college's wrestling team.