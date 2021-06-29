Hot Celebrity Dads' Most Melt-Worthy Parenting Moments

From fishing trips to backyard games, truck rides and quiet time, these dedicated dads are clearly having fun with fatherhood

By Janine Puhak
June 29, 2021 03:43 PM

Henry Golding

Oh baby! The Snake Eyes star gave his baby daughter a tender kiss on the head before his first Father's Day.

Jack Brooksbank

Credit: princess eugenie/instagram

Princess Eugenie celebrated her husband as "the ultimate father to our boy" on his first Father's Day with baby August. 

Patrick Mahomes

Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback snuggled his daughter Sterling (check that football hold) while traveling by private plane. 

Chandler Powell

Credit: bindi irwin/ instagram

The first-time dad fawned over daughter Grace Warrior as she slept in his arms.

Kane Brown

Somewhere under the rainbow, the country star beamed as daughter Kingsley danced, giggled and splashed below a sprinkler.

Sterling Shepard

Hey, baby! The New York Giants wide receiver snuggled and tickled his daughters Cali and Cassie in an adorable home video. 

"You know what time it is when daddy walks in!" he captioned the post, adding the hashtag #girldad.

Ben Napier

Credit: erin napier/ instagram

The Home Town star expertly fed newborn baby Mae in a smiling snap outdoors.

"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking [older sister] Helen swimming," wife Erin wrote. "And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are. 😍"

Thomas Rhett

Most people would jump at the chance for a private serenade from the country star, but Lennon didn't seem all that impressed! As her famous father serenaded her, the toddler investigated everything in the room, before finally taking the camera into her own hands.

John Stamos

"A magical moment," the Fuller House star said of sitting on stage at Petco Park in San Diego, California with his son Billy while the Beach Boys played.

Chip Gaines

Credit: Chip Gaines/ instagram

Tractor trio! The Fixer Upper star loaded up baby Crew and the family pup for a tour of the family farm.

"I've got my hands full.. but I LOVE it," Chip captioned the cute shot.

Dwayne Johnson

Nice catch! The Jurassic World star taught daughters Jasmine and Tiana a thing or two about fishing during a trip. The proud dad's "little ladies" even braved touching the live catch. 

Chris Hemsworth

Parenthood keeps the actor in fighting shape! The Thor star playfully practiced boxing with one of his young twin sons on set.

Chance the Rapper

Credit: Chance the Rapper/ instagram

The doting dad knows just how to lift up and cheer on his young daughters – literally.

"Me and my lil director can both see now," the artist captioned a smiling shot of older daughter Kensli on his shoulders, both wearing glasses.

John Legend

That's some-bunny special! The singer wore a rabbit costume for some early Easter celebrations and danced with his young daughter Luna – who wasn't fooled quite so easily.

"You're Daddy!" she exclaimed.

Chris Pratt

Credit: Chris Pratt/Instagram

Dad on double duty! The Jurassic World star raved about how son Jack has embraced his role as a big brother to baby Lyla.

"Their birthdays are in August, he's gonna be 9 and she'll be a year old," Pratt told Entertainment Tonight. "He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet."

"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her," he added. "You know, he's a great big brother."

Matthew McConaughey

The Sing 2 star brought some special guests along for round of bingo with residents of a retirement home in Round Rock, Texas. The seniors were self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McConaughey showed daughter Vida and son Livingston the hosting ropes, while wife Camilla Alves and mom Kay McConaughey watched on.

Dwyane Wade

Credit: dwyane wade/ instagram

The dedicated dad posted an especially sweet tribute for daughter Zaya's recent birthday.

"I'm obsessed with your happiness!! Happy 14th Birthday," the retired NBA star said, sharing snaps of the two hugging, rollerskating and striking a silly pose with the rest of their famous family.

Tom Brady

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady made a beeline to celebrate with his three kids and wife Gisele Bündchen.

The quarterback shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with the supermodel, and son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Showing his lighter side after the big game, the NFL great looked elated to celebrate with his children. 

David Beckham

Credit: David Beckham / instagram

Sometimes, all you need is a hug from dad. 

"Nothing better than cuddle time ♥️," the retired soccer pro captioned the cute photo, snuggling daughter Harper.

Mark Consuelos

Credit: kelly ripa/ instagram

The proud dad rocked a University of Michigan college sweatshirt with son Joaquin, who committed to the college's wrestling team.

By Janine Puhak