Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hope Solo is officially a mother — times two!

The soccer star, 38, and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, welcomed a baby boy and girl on Wednesday, March 4, she announced Thursday on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a side by side photo of the twins, the new mom of two captioned the sweet images with their birth date and their names: Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens.

Solo shared the news that she and Stevens, 40, were expecting twins in December. “Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl,” she quipped while co-hosting the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Welcome to the World! See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

“Miniature soccer team on the way,” Solo added proudly while sweetly rubbing her belly.

The happy news came less than a year after Solo revealed in a wide-ranging interview for Elle that she previously suffered a devastating miscarriage with twins in February 2018.

At the time, Solo and Stevens had been trying for a while to get pregnant. A week after miscarrying, Solo — still in a lot of pain — went to the doctor where she learned that she’d actually been pregnant with twins. (One of the embryos was considered an ectopic pregnancy, she explained.)

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born



“The doctor said I was hours from dying,” she told Elle. “They ended up having to remove my Fallopian tube.”

After the loss, Solo said that she had begun the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF), and throughout it all, she remained strong.

“We see life and death very often,” she said, describing having to put animals down on her Greensboro, North Carolina, home when they get hurt, or her past experience of dealing with wildfires and coyotes. “So much of what we do can be catastrophic if we make mistakes. It’s not for the faint of heart.”