Hope Solo Announces She's Pregnant with Twins Just Months After Revealing Devastating Miscarriage

Hope Solo is going to be a mom!

The soccer star, 38, announced the happy news while co-hosting the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show, revealing that she and her husband former NFL player Jerramy Stevens are expecting a boy and a girl.

“Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl,” Solo said in a video of the segment, which was shared on Twitter by the show on Monday.

“Miniature soccer team on the way,” Solo said proudly while sweetly rubbing her growing belly.

Solo retweeted the clip, simply adding a boy and girl baby emoji.

The joyful announcement comes just a few months after Solo revealed she had previously suffered a devastating miscarriage with twins.

In a wide-ranging interview for the July issue of Elle, the former U.S Women’s National Soccer Team goalkeeper revealed that she had suffered the loss back in February 2018, while running for president of the United States Soccer Federation (USFF).

At the time, Solo and Stevens had been trying for a while to get pregnant. A week after miscarrying, Solo — still in a lot of pain — went to the doctor where she learned that she’d actually been pregnant with twins. (One of the eggs was considered an ectopic pregnancy, she explained.)

“The doctor said I was hours from dying,” she told Elle. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

After the loss, Solo explained to Elle that she had begun the process of in vitro fertilization and throughout it all she remained strong.

“We see life and death very often,” Solo said, as she describes having to put animals down on her Greensboro, North Carolina, home when they get hurt, or her past experience of dealing with wildfires and coyotes. “So much of what we do can be catastrophic if we make mistakes. It’s not for the faint of heart.”