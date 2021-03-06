Hope Solo Celebrates Her Twins' First Birthday: 'Flat Out Emotional How Quickly They Grow Up'

Hope Solo is celebrating her twins' first birthday!

On Saturday, the 39-year-old soccer star marked the exciting occasion by sharing a slideshow of photos that feature her two kids — son Vittorio Genghis and daughter Lozen Orianna Judith — as well as her husband, Jerramy Stevens.

In the caption of her post, Solo first detailed that her family celebrated the twins' on their actual birthday two days prior on March 4, then writing, "It's been flat out emotional how quickly they grow up, how proud we are, how we— as a family— survived our first year in a pandemic."

"We're so grateful for all the love and support from family, friends, nurses and doctors even when our babies are more familiar with masks and Zoom calls than we are!" the mom of two continued. "We feel the love, they feel the love, and every day has been as exhausting as it was rewarding."

Solo closed out her caption, adding, "Lozen may be another #USWNT GK in the making ⚽ ⁣And Vittorio sure does love his parents 🥰."

Back in April 2020, Solo announced that she and her former NFL player beau welcomed their twins by sharing a side-by-side photo of the two and captioned the sweet image with the twin's birth date and names.

Solo previously shared the news that she and Stevens, 41, were expecting twins in December 2019. "Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl," she quipped while co-hosting the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show.

The happy news for the couple came less than a year after Solo revealed in a wide-ranging interview for Elle that she previously suffered a devastating miscarriage with twins in February 2018.

At the time, Solo and Stevens had been trying for a while to get pregnant.

A week after miscarrying, Solo — still in a lot of pain — went to the doctor and learned that she'd actually been pregnant with twins. (One of the embryos was considered an ectopic pregnancy, she explained.)

After the loss, Solo said that she had begun the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF), and throughout it all, she remained strong.