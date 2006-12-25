Honorable mention: Top Celebrity Babies Born in 2006
Over the past week, we listed our ten ten picks for celebrity babies born in 2006. There were a few babies that didn’t make the cut but we are still especially fond of.
We’d also like to mention some babies that deserve honorable mention in our list of the top celebrity babies born this year, including:
Grier Hammond Henchy, the daughter of actress Brooke Shields and her hubby Chris Henchy, was born on the same day and at the same hospital as Suri Cruise, in essence allowing the two babies to help mend the rift between their two families. Many wondered if Brooke’s pregnancy with Grier would lead her into another bout of post-partum depression, the very topic which ignited the Shields/Cruise war of the words, but it was happily ever after for the actress following the birth of her second daughter (with Brooke even being invited, and attending the TomKat wedding). Although Grier comes from a Hollywood family (joining big sister Rowan), the tot is seen more regularly at your everyday run of the mill events, such as her christening, and around town shopping or traveling with mom.
Mason Walter Wilkerson, the son of Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart and musician Mark Wilkerson, was born on January 11 and made his world premiere in People magazine at only one month old. He is constantly seen out with his mom at Hollywood events, including the Pediatric AIDS benefit, Jennie Garth’s defense fund benefit and most recently, the Cesar Canine Cuisine – Pink Carpet event in September.
August Miklos Hermann, the son of Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, who herself is a celebrity baby, and actor Peter Hermann, made his first magazine cover with his parents in TV Guide this past July. August was born on June 27 at nearly 11 pounds and as the much wanted child of two very excited parents. We haven’t seen much of August since he helped his mom host the Suave Hot Moms Club Soiree in October.
Are there any other babies that you think deserve honorable mention?