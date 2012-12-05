1 Trend, 3 Ways: Mini Fur Vests
Honor Warren, Stella McDermott and Anja Mazur look adorable in their fur vests. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.
Loretta Broderick isn’t the only fur-tastic tot in Hollywood. We recently spotted mini trendsetters Stella McDermott (Dec. 1), Honor Warren (Dec. 3) and Anja Mazur (Dec. 1) rocking stylish fur vests while out and about.
Whether you opt for faux or the real thing, this luxe layering piece is a great way to take your tot’s outfits up a notch. Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our top picks — for every budget — below.
Splurge
Forget your Mini Me! LIV‘s Fur Vest ($198) is so fancy (it has real fur and suede fringe trim!), it’s a shame it doesn’t come in grown-up sizes.
Affordable
We love how Honor (above) layered babyGap‘s Favorite Fur Vest ($30) under her wool coat for extra warmth. It would look equally as cute over a long sleeve blouse, skinny jeans and cute riding boots.
Bargain Buy
Don’t want to break the bank? Gymboree‘s cropped Faux Fur Vest ($18) has the same chic feel without the hefty price tag.
