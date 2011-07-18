Mini Must-Have: Honor Warren's All-American Outfit

Honor Warren wears a stylish Ralph Lauren outfit while out grabbing brunch with mom Jessica Alba and dad Cash Warren. Lucky for you, we have all the details on what she's wearing.

A few days after making a princess fashion statement for her birthday, Honor Warren showed off her American spirit in an adorable red-white-and blue ensemble on June 11.

While grabbing breakfast at Jack and Jill’s in Beverly Hills with her parents Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, the stylish 3-year-old wore head-to-toe Ralph Lauren, which is only fitting because the designer is known for his all-American style.

Luckily, we have all the details on her too-cute outfit.

It included the Mini Cable Cardigan ($39.50), Handkerchief Top ($39.50), Skinny Cargo Pant ($45) and the Allie Chambray Ballet Flat ($30).

To see more of the company’s pint-size collection, go to ralphlauren.com.

