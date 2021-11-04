Jessica Alba's Family Holiday PJs Made Oprah's Favorite Things List, and They're All on Amazon Starting at $10
Even those of us who cringe at the idea of matching Christmas sweaters or T-shirts have to admit: There is something undeniably charming about wearing matching family pajamas on Christmas. And when those pajamas are soft, 100 percent organic cotton, and printed with winter and holiday themes that are actually tasteful? We may just find ourselves matching with the fam for months on end. The latest holiday pajamas from Jessica Alba's Honest Baby Clothing are definitely about to lure more people into this trend.
The pajamas, which are available in six different prints, come in styles and sizes for newborns up through men's XXL. There's even a matching bandana for the family dog (or an unusually tolerant cat).
You also don't have to rely only on your own eyes to know that they're the must-have PJs of the holiday season. Oprah selected Honest Baby's red-and-white buffalo-check PJs for her Favorite Things of 2021 list this week, and she even endorsed them by promising to give a set to her BFF's family.
"With their new addition, I know what I'll be getting Gayle's daughter, Kirby, and her family for Christmas," Oprah said on OprahDaily.com, adding, "Can't you just picture the Christmas morning photo op?"
Photo ops are great, but we all know that comfort is what matters most in sleepwear, for our kids and ourselves. While our consciences will be comforted knowing the cotton is sustainably sourced and certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), our bodies will just feel that these aren't the cheap PJs that will get pilly and rough after one wash.
And again, just like those stylish Honest Company diapers that made us rethink what baby essentials can look like, these prints are refreshing takes on classic holiday themes. Chances are, one of these sets is going to look good on your whole family — maybe even as good as they look on the Alba-Warren clan.
