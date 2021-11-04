Jessica Alba's Family Holiday PJs Made Oprah's Favorite Things List, and They're All on Amazon Starting at $10

Even those of us who cringe at the idea of matching Christmas sweaters or T-shirts have to admit: There is something undeniably charming about wearing matching family pajamas on Christmas. And when those pajamas are soft, 100 percent organic cotton, and printed with winter and holiday themes that are actually tasteful? We may just find ourselves matching with the fam for months on end. The latest holiday pajamas from Jessica Alba's Honest Baby Clothing are definitely about to lure more people into this trend.