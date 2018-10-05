Baby Boo! Jessica Alba's Honest Company Releases Adorably Spooky Diaper Print for Halloween

Trick or treat, smell my … well, you know.

The Jessica Alba-co-founded Honest Company recently launched what might be its cutest diaper print yet, to put babies and their parents everywhere into the Halloween spirit.

Called “Baby Boo,” the cute new pattern is perfect for a month of mischief and mayhem, featuring an array of Halloween favorites against a white background.

Making an appearance are jack-o’-lanterns, vampires, bats, skeletons, ghosts, Frankenstein’s monster, spider webs, witches’ hats and more.

The Honest Company's Halloween diapers Honest Diapers

The new print comes just over a month after Honest unveiled their line of patterns perfect for the fall season: Them Apples; This Way, That Way; Yes, Deer; Feathered Friends and Little Forest.

Alba, 37, also shared a photo of her now-9-month-old son Hayes Alba modeling a panda-print diaper — and matching bib! — from his mama’s company.

“Hayesie boo is loving our BEST diaper ever loving our BEST diaper ever @honest! It’s new and avails to shop now … Try it and let me know what you think!” she captioned the cute snap.

Jessica Alba's son Hayes Honest

In late September, Alba said adding Hayes to a family that already included husband Cash Warren and their daughters Haven Garner, 7, and Honor Marie, 10, has “weirdly been pretty awesome” so far.

“If anything, I feel like it brought us together in the best way and we’re closer than we ever thought,” she explained. “I never thought we weren’t close, but it just really tied us all together in a really sweet way.”

The Dark Angel alum also revealed that Hayes’ big sisters were having a ball treating him “like a real life American Girl doll,” explaining, “They like to feed him. They like to play with him. They like to pick him up. They like to sing to him, give him a bath. They like to do all the things” with one exception: no diapers!