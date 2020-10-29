Parents Call This PB&J Sandwich Cutter a ‘Must-Buy for Little Kids Who Don’t Like the Edges’

As the viral Twitter thread goes, there are few duos more iconic than peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. These classic snacks have dotted lunch boxes and cafeteria trays for decades, often in the form of Uncrustables. Of course, ready-made Uncrustables are convenient on-the-go treats, but at the end of the day there’s nothing quite like a homemade sandwich. And parents on Amazon are raving about Tribe Glare’s sandwich cutters and sealers for making PB&Js.
At $13, this round cutter and sealer set is the ultimate hack for coming up with handmade treats. It beats stocking up on boxes after boxes of pre-made Uncrustables, and you can turn it into a healthy and fun activity to do with kids. Shoppers have given it a 4.4-star rating, with some calling it a “must-buy for little kids who don’t like the edges” on their sandwiches.
To start, all you’ll need is a loaf of sandwich bread and your choice of filling. Add your peanut butter and jelly (or whatever filling you prefer) between two slices of bread, and remove the sandwich edges with the round cutter. Press the sealer through the cutter to crimp the sandwich for a classic look, and voila!
The cutter and sealer set includes two sizes for either small or large sandwiches, and parents even use the cutters to bake round cookies. A reviewer called it “easy and effective,” saying it’s “even better that these make it possible to make [Uncrustables] yourself and bypass all the preservatives.”
Another shopper called it an “awesome money saver,” adding that it’s “perfect for making my little one sandwiches.” The parent said, “He doesn't mind the crust really, but this makes sandwiches his size! So much easier for him to hold and eat. And saves money if you are purchasing Uncrustables, because this thing makes them just like those at a fraction of the cost.”
Beyond peanut butter and jelly, reviewers have used the cutter and sealer set to make sandwiches with Nutella spread and marshmallow fluff. Amazon is even offering a 10-percent-off coupon for it right now, so grab Tribe Glare’s sandwich cutter sets while they’re on sale to come up with your own delicious versions.
