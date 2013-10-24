Morena Baccarin Welcomes Son Julius

Actress Morena Baccarin and her husband Austin Chick welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born in Glendale, Calif., Julius weighed in at just under eight pounds.

“Julius and his mother are happy and healthy,” the rep adds.

Despite being breech, the Homeland actress successfully delivered her baby boy naturally with the help of Dr. Ronald Wu at Glendale Adventist Medical Center. He is the only doctor in the Los Angeles area who offers expectant mothers the option to birth a breech baby in a hospital.

“I’m so happy I was able to deliver with Dr. Wu,” Baccarin, 34, tells PEOPLE. “Breech delivery is a dying art and he gave me the birth experience I wanted.”

The Emmy-nominated actress announced her pregnancy in May.