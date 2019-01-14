Home Town's Ben Napier Builds a 'Puppet Playhouse' for Daughter Helen — See the Cute Clip

Ben and Erin Napier are putting their home-renovation skills to work for their baby girl.

In a clip from Monday night’s upcoming episode of Home Town, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Ben finds a uniquely shaped piece of material while helping demo.

He soon realizes it would make a great “lemonade stand” or “puppet show” for the couple’s daughter Helen, 1, and brings it in the backyard to test it out.

Ben and Erin Napier Courtesy Home Town

The results? A very abode-like structure dubbed “Helen’s Puppet Playhouse,” which Ben doesn’t hesitate breaking in with some handmade sock puppets.

“Hi, my baby!” says Erin while FaceTiming their adorable tot, holding up the phone so she can see what her dad made for her.

” ‘Hey there, baby Helen!’ ‘Hey, Helen!’ ” Ben says in the “voices” of the puppets, eliciting big smiles from their daughter over the phone. ” ‘I was just out for a walk and I thought I would keep on walkin.’ “

Ben and Erin Napier Courtesy Home Town

“Your story is garbage,” Erin jokes to her husband with a laugh, praising him, “I’m glad you’re Helen’s dad.”

In a confessional joint interview, she adds to Ben, “You’re not a great playwright.”

“I’m just getting started. … I just built the theater, for God’s sakes,” he quips back.

The newest episode of Home Town airs Monday at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on HGTV.