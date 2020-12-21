How Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier Keep Family Their No. 1 Priority: 'We Say No to a Lot'

Since Ben and Erin Napier's hit series Home Town premiered on HGTV in 2017, the couple has been on the fast track to fame.

But just because they're in high demand doesn't mean the couple is willing to put fame over their marriage and their 3-year-old daughter Helen.

"We say no to a lot of opportunities," Erin says in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

"For 18 years we get to be an influence in her life. I want those years to be really good and happy and healthy, because we can never get them back," she continues. "No matter how great an opportunity or amount of money, nothing is worth missing out on memories together with Helen."

To ensure they never get off track, they have a rule: "If somebody wants us to come and speak at something or there's an appearance or work-related trip, we say, 'If we can do it in two nights or less then we can come. But if it's going to be three nights, then we have to bring our nanny and Helen and we need you to foot the bill for that," explains Erin.

She adds, "If it's like, 'Oh, well we don't have the budget for that.' Well, then, we can't come.' "

In addition to their hit Home Town series — which follows Ben, a church minister turned woodworker, 37, and Erin, an artist turned designer, 35, as they find and renovate homes for families in Laurel, Miss. — they also have upcoming spinoffs Home Town Takeover and Home Town: Ben's Workshop (which launches Jan. 4 on the new Discovery+ streaming platform), two booming retail stores in Laurel (Laurel Mercantile Co. and General Store), their furniture line Scotsman Co., and a memoir Make Something Good Today.

Still, despite all their unexpected success, the couple says they're grateful for every minute of it.

"We still have those moments, like this is all surreal," says Erin. "But the great thing is, we never planned any of it. Not one thing. So I'd just like to keep doing it that way. We just feel so lucky that this is all happening to us."

Season 5 of Home Town premieres Jan. 3 on HGTV.