Home Improvement alum Zachery Bryan’s own home just got a new resident.

The actor welcomed his fourth child, a son named Pierce Alexander, with wife Carly on Monday, he announced on Instagram.

“We welcomed Pierce Alexander Bryan to the world this morning at 9:47am weighing in at 6 pounds 7 ounces and 19 inches in length,” he wrote. “What a day filled with love and emotion. Thx to all the family that came to visit ❤️ Welcome to the 🌎 Pierce 💙😌💙 I love you ❤️”

The new addition joins sisters Jordana Nicole, 2, and twins Gemma Rae and Taylor Simone, 4.

Bryan, 37, shared a slideshow of photos celebrating his son’s birth, including one of each of his daughters holding their new baby brother.

The proud dad also posed with Carly as she held Pierce to her chest.

Bryan, who rose to fame as Brad Taylor — the oldest son of Tim Allen’s Tim Taylor on Home Improvement — announced he and his wife were expecting a son in November.

“Fourth on the way! A boy, finally! I’m excited,” he told Access Live.

The Lost Lane Entertainment founder frequently shares adorable photos of his family on Instagram, and on March 8 celebrated International Women’s Day with a shot of Carly posing with Gemma, Taylor and Jordana.

“Cheers to strong women. May we know them & may we raise them,” he wrote.

His social media is also scattered with posts about the girls’ everyday lives, including Gemma and Taylor’s soccer matches, and Jordana’s sing-a-longs to The Little Mermaid.

“I remember my adolescent days and always dreaming of girls. Well, my wish came true in a very different way!” he joked to PEOPLE in 2016 after welcoming Jordana.