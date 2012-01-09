Giveaway: A Luxe Baby Gift Bag from Hollywood Baskets (a $2000 Value!)
Enter for your chance to win a luxe gift bag from Hollywood Baskets in our giveaway this week.
Wish you could splurge on yourself and your tot like new mom Beyoncé Knowles?
Lucky for you, Hollywood Baskets is giving away a gift bag chock full of luxe treats for both mom and baby to one Moms & Babies reader.
It includes the following goodies below:
A custom-designed Kitchen Aid Mixer by artist Nicole Dinardo, a bling wipe case from Ice Diva Designs, a custom baby blanket from Burpalicious Baby, a Cherub’s Blanket organic gift set, a Lenny the Lamb buddy from Swanky Scents, a handmade owl hat by Hooked by Ima, rejuvenating beauty products by Phytomer, a non-edible cupcake ornament KamNCo, skin & body care products from Arbonne, two children’s books by Jennifer Ormond, pre- and post- natal exercise and nutrition classes with C&J Nutrition, an infant hair protector by Baby Walton, a Baby Stars gift certificate, a gift certificate for custom baby announcements from Foto Crush, Travertine shea butter, a gift certificate for Drenaka Williams Photography, handmade soap and whipped shea butter from Kessentials, a gift certificate to Flying Wish Paper, natural coconut water from Vita Coco and assorted healthy snacks from Larabar.
Hurry up and enter for your chance to win! Online entries must be received between 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on 1/9/12 and 11:59 p.m. (ET) on 1/15/12. See Official Rules.