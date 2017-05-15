Holly Williams Welcomes Son Arlo Gale

Country singer Holly Williams and husband Chris Coleman are parents again — this time to a little boy, who joins sisters Lillie Mae Louise and Stella June

Holly Williams is a mom — to three kids under 3!

The country singer gave birth to her third child on Friday, May 12, she announced on Instagram. Son Arlo Gale Coleman is the first son for Williams and her husband Chris Coleman.

“we couldn’t be more smitten (or emotionally and physically worn down with 3 under 3 in diapers) but every second of every wild minute is such a blessing,” she captioned a photo on Instagram.

On Saturday, Williams, 36, then posted a professional shot of herself with daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 14 months, and Stella June, 2½.

“So happy to have captured this moment with my babies before Chris and I anxiously, excitedly, nerve-wrackingly welcomed our beautiful baby BOY into our hearts forever and ever 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” she wrote.

Coleman shared a car video of the couple getting ready for their son’s arrival, captioning it, “Pulling up to hospital for baby number 3 got me like. @hollyaudreywilliams still in her curlers looking fine and ready to deliver! Boy or girl? We’ll know in 2 hours.”

The daughter of Hank Williams Jr. (and granddaughter of Hank Williams) made her pregnancy news public in March, sharing a photo of herself sporting a visible baby bump under a gray sweatshirt.

“Gettin’ er done before baby #3 arrives early summer 🎉🎉🎉😍😍😍🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Williams captioned the post. “Thanks @aviatornation for making the best non maternity clothes that fit big bellies #alwaysknockedup #babylove.”

Williams and fellow musician Coleman married in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2009. Following the birth of Stella in September 2014, the now-mother-of-three told PEOPLE that her name held a special meaning: her first was a nod to a great, great aunt, while her middle — June — was in honor of Williams’ maternal grandmother.