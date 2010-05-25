Family Photo: Holly Robinson Peete's Big Apple Bunch

Combining work and motherhood, Holly Robinson Peete was spotted checking out her Snapple booth Monday in the Big Apple.

The Celebrity Apprentice runner up took video of her kids — twins Rodney Jr. and Ryan, 12, as well as Robinson, 6½, and Roman, 5 — as free samples of her Compassionberry Tea were handed out to New Yorkers.

