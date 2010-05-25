Family Photo: Holly Robinson Peete's Big Apple Bunch
Combining work and motherhood, Holly Robinson Peete was spotted checking out her Snapple booth Monday in the Big Apple.
Advertisement
|
Combining work and motherhood, Holly Robinson Peete was spotted checking out her Snapple booth Monday in the Big Apple.
The Celebrity Apprentice runner up took video of her kids — twins Rodney Jr. and Ryan, 12, as well as Robinson, 6½, and Roman, 5 — as free samples of her Compassionberry Tea were handed out to New Yorkers.
Following
Although Bret Michaels and his Trop-A-Rocka Blend ultimately took the title, Robinson Peete received a prize of her own as well — she was awarded $250,000 for her HollyRod Foundation.