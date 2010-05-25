Family Photo: Holly Robinson Peete's Big Apple Bunch

Combining work and motherhood, Holly Robinson Peete was spotted checking out her Snapple booth Monday in the Big Apple.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 03:22 PM
The Celebrity Apprentice runner up took video of her kids — twins Rodney Jr. and Ryan, 12, as well as Robinson, 6½, and Roman, 5 — as free samples of her Compassionberry Tea were handed out to New Yorkers.

Although Bret Michaels and his Trop-A-Rocka Blend ultimately took the title, Robinson Peete received a prize of her own as well — she was awarded $250,000 for her HollyRod Foundation.

