The former Girls Next Door star and husband Pasquale Rotella are expecting a son in August, a rep confirms to PEOPLE

Baby Boy on the Way for Holly Madison

Image zoom



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Oceana

Holly Madison is adding a little blue to her rainbow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mom-to-be and husband Pasquale Rotella are expecting a baby boy in August, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The former Girls Next Door star — already mom to 3-year-old daughter Rainbow Aurora — exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in January that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“I’m so excited,” the author of Down the Rabbit Hole said. “This time I know what to expect a little bit more. [That] makes it even more enjoyable.”

Madison, 36, is not the only one excited for the upcoming arrival.

“[Rainbow] was the first person my husband and I told,” said Madison. “She’s rooting for a girl. I think she’s going to be a good big sister. She’s very caring and she loves playing with her baby dolls and taking care of the pets.”

Though her elder child was pulling for a girl, Madison had a strong idea she would be expecting the exact opposite.

“I’m kind of feeling the boy vibe,” she said in January. “We’ll see how psychic I am!”

Turns out, this proud mom was right on the money.