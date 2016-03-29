Baby Boy on the Way for Holly Madison
The former Girls Next Door star and husband Pasquale Rotella are expecting a son in August, a rep confirms to PEOPLE
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Oceana
Holly Madison is adding a little blue to her rainbow.
The mom-to-be and husband Pasquale Rotella are expecting a baby boy in August, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.
The former Girls Next Door star — already mom to 3-year-old daughter Rainbow Aurora — exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in January that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.
“I’m so excited,” the author of Down the Rabbit Hole said. “This time I know what to expect a little bit more. [That] makes it even more enjoyable.”
Madison, 36, is not the only one excited for the upcoming arrival.
“[Rainbow] was the first person my husband and I told,” said Madison. “She’s rooting for a girl. I think she’s going to be a good big sister. She’s very caring and she loves playing with her baby dolls and taking care of the pets.”
Though her elder child was pulling for a girl, Madison had a strong idea she would be expecting the exact opposite.
“I’m kind of feeling the boy vibe,” she said in January. “We’ll see how psychic I am!”
Turns out, this proud mom was right on the money.
— Christina Dugan