The former Girls Next Door star is expecting her second child with husband Pasquale Rotella, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

Rainbow Aurora is getting a brother or sister!

Holly Madison, mom to 2½-year-old daughter Rainbow, is three months pregnant with her second child, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“I’m so excited,” says the author of Down the Rabbit Hole, 36. “This time I know what to expect a little bit more. [That] makes it even more enjoyable!”

The former Girls Next Door star, married to Pasquale Rotella, doesn’t yet know the sex of her baby on the way, but says, “I’m kind of feeling the boy vibe. We’ll see how psychic I am!”

And big sister Rainbow is getting in on the excitement. “She was the first person my husband and I told,” says Madison, who is due in August.

“She’s rooting for a girl. I think she’s going to be a good big sister. She’s very caring and she loves playing with her baby dolls and taking care of the pets.”

And Madison isn’t feeling any trepidation about her body changing with pregnancy. “I gained a healthy amount last time,” she says. “And I lost it pretty easily. I’m not really putting the pressure on myself. Worst case scenario, I’ll just get lipo!”

As for a name for the new addition, Madison will likely go the unique route once again. “I don’t really like normal names,” she explains. “We have a few finalists.”

But she’s not sharing — yet. Says Madison with a laugh: “I got so much heat for the baby name, I want to wait to share!”