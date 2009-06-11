Holly Madison Planning a Vegas-Style Baby Shower for Kendra
Oh, baby! Holly Madison has plans for her former housemate, pregnant Kendra Wilkinson.
While the 23-year-old mom-to-be is expected to have a baby shower in Los Angeles, her former Girls Next Door costar wants to throw her a second shower – a Vegas-edition, if you will.
“It would be the craziest baby shower ever, and I want to do it,” Madison told PEOPLE on Wednesday at the Cinevegas Film Festival.
What would a Vegas style baby shower entail? “I don’t know, fun and fun people,” she said. “Who knows, it’s Vegas. Anything can happen here, and it usually does.”
Madison, 30, won’t be able to attend a L.A. baby shower because she is starring in Las Vegas’s PEEPSHOW, and the possible absence doesn’t sit well with her.
“I already missed her bridal shower so I sent a bunch of gifts,” Madison said. “I got her one of those hot dog toasters you see in the SkyMall, you know where you put the hot dog and bun in. She always wanted one of those.”
As for Wilkinson, she tells PEOPLE that she and fiancé Hank Baskett “are so happy and excited for this next step in our lives! I’m due around Christmas so this year the holidays will be extra special for us.”
