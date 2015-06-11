The former Playboy bunny tells PEOPLE that she will be expanding her family "hopefully soon"

Holly Madison: I Want More Kids - 'Hopefully Soon'

Holly Madison wants more kids

ACE/INF

In her upcoming memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a former Playboy Bunny, Holly Madison recalls what it was like living as one of Hugh Hefner‘s girlfriends — and why her time spent in the mansion ultimately led her to contemplating suicide.

With her darkest days behind her, Madison, 35, is happily married to husband Pasquale Rotella and she tells PEOPLE exclusively that their 2-year-old daughter, Rainbow Aurora, won’t be their last.

The former Playboy bunny hopes to expand her family “hopefully soon,” she tells PEOPLE, though her busy schedule keeps her fairly well occupied for the time being as she tours to promote Down the Rabbit Hole, out June 29.

She adds, “Hopefully after the book tour.”

Madison “loves” being a mom, she says, because “Rainbow is awesome. I got off easy with her. She’s a really good kid.”

She knows that she might not get as lucky with the next child, however, because “that’s what everyone is saying! Other people hate that she’s so good.”

Sounds like jealousy to us!