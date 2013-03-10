Holly Madison: My Daughter Won't Be Traumatized By Her Name

"I want my daughter to be proud of who she is and learn to speak up and stand up for herself at a young age," Madison explains.

Image zoom



Dave Proctor/Startraks

She may not have chosen a girl next door name for her daughter, but Holly Madison says Rainbow Aurora‘s future is looking bright.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After sharing that her inspiration came from a former school mate, the new mom — who welcomed her first child Tuesday — adds that if history does in fact repeat itself, her baby girl has nothing to worry about.

“She was a perfectly normal, well-adjusted, sporty girl, by the way, so I’m not worried about my daughter being ‘traumatized’ by having an unusual name,” Madison, 33, writes on her website.

Acknowledging all those knocking her name choice, the first-time mama says that the “smug haters” will only make Rainbow stronger.



“I want my daughter to be proud of who she is and learn to speak up and stand up for herself at a young age,” Madison explains. “I spent most of my life being a people-pleaser who worried about what other people thought … and I don’t want that for her.”

In fact, Madison is so proud of Rainbow’s moniker that she’s already showing it off to the world. “Got my nails done rainbow colors to celebrate my new daughter’s name!” she says.