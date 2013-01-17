Holly Madison Is Ready to Get Daughter's Nursery Started

"I'm so antsy to get it done because I feel like the baby is going to come before I get a chance to get in there," she says. "I'm supposed to be due the first week of March but she's just going to come whenever she wants to come."

As usual, Holly Madison was all smiles on Wednesday. But don’t let her look deceive you — due in seven weeks, the former E! star is feeling a bit petulant.

Though she’s been preparing for the arrival of her daughter, Madison tells PEOPLE at the grand opening of Andrea’s at the Wynn in Las Vegas that she’s “stressing out because I’m supposed to be moving.”

“I need to get the nursery together, so I’m getting really impatient,” she explains.

“It’s going to be Alice In Wonderland-themed and I’m painting all these big murals so you feel like Alice when you walk in — all the tall flowers and all the caterpillar leaves. It’s going to take days to do it.”

Following a dispute about her doghouse with her current homeowners association, Madison, 33, is hoping to be settled in her new home sooner rather than later.

“I’m so antsy to get it done because I feel like the baby is going to come before I get a chance to get in there,” she says. “I’m supposed to be due the first week of March but she’s just going to come whenever she wants to come, so I don’t pay attention to that. I’m ready anytime.”

Luckily, the pregnancy has been smooth sailing overall, and Madison only craves fruit juices.

“I’m eating healthier than I normally would,” she notes. “I’ve been really lucky and feeling good. No problems.”