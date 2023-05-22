Holland Taylor Comments on Ireland Baldwin's Instagram After She Introduces Baby Girl with Same Name

Earlier this year, Ireland Baldwin revealed her daughter's name would be Holland, inspired, in part, by the Legally Blonde actress

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 02:19 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZXNJePR7_/. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Holland Taylor arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Ireland Baldwin and RAC with daughter Holland, Holland Taylor. Photo: Ireland Baldwin/Instagram; Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty

Holland Taylor is sharing some sweet words for a very special new arrival.

The actress, 80, shared well wishes on Instagram for Ireland Baldwin — daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — after welcoming a baby girl, whom she named Holland.

"It is with a special and affection delight that I congratulate you, Ireland, and sing out welcome to your darling Holland -!" she wrote in the comments section of Baldwin's post.

"*faints* thank you🩷🥹" the new mom replied.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZXNJePR7_/. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram
Holland Taylor's comment on Ireland Baldwin's Instagram post announcing the birth of her baby girl. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

In January, Baldwin appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast, where the entrepreneur was happy to reveal her little one's moniker.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she chuckled.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC with newborn daughter Holland. Ireland Baldwin

Baldwin and boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38, announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a photo from the hospital where she lays with her infant daughter in one arm, Baldwin smiled as RAC leaned into them both.

"Holland 🩷," she simply captioned the shot.

