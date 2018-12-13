Video Games! Nail Art! Star Wars! 10 of the Most Entertaining Holiday Gifts for Tweens

Whether your tween's favorite hobby is crafting, building or robotics, they'll be thrilled with the selection this gift guide provides

Anya Leon
December 13, 2018 12:35 PM
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;New Nintendo 2DS XL with Mario Kart 7 ($150), <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CVideoGames%21NailArt%21StarWars%2110oftheMostEntertainingHolidayGiftsforTweens%2Canyaluise%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6755240%2C201812%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fnintendo-2ds-xl-with-mario-kart-7-black-turquoise%2F-%2FA-53987224" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/nintendo-2ds-xl-with-mario-kart-7-black-turquoise/-/A-53987224" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/nintendo-2ds-xl-with-mario-kart-7-black-turquoise/-/A-53987224" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">target.com</a></p>
GAME DAY

Buy It! New Nintendo 2DS XL with Mario Kart 7 ($150), target.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Boxer Interactive A.I. Robot Toy with Personality and Emotions ($80), <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CVideoGames%21NailArt%21StarWars%2110oftheMostEntertainingHolidayGiftsforTweens%2Canyaluise%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6755240%2C201812%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fboxer-interactive-a-i-robot-toy-with-personality-and-emotions-blue%2F-%2FA-53314990" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/boxer-interactive-a-i-robot-toy-with-personality-and-emotions-blue/-/A-53314990" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/boxer-interactive-a-i-robot-toy-with-personality-and-emotions-blue/-/A-53314990" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">target.com</a></p>
ROBOT READY

Buy It! Boxer Interactive A.I. Robot Toy with Personality and Emotions ($80), target.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Make It Real Paint &amp; Sparkle Mermaid Nail Art ($10), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Make-Real-Mermaid-Decoration-Decorations/dp/B079JZ6MS3/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B079JZ6MS3&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=f7dd96d4bc29ff47f94fecbe4d5864d5" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Make-Real-Mermaid-Decoration-Decorations/dp/B079JZ6MS3/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544663074&#038;sr=8-1-spons&#038;keywords=paint+and+sparkle+mermaid+nail+art&#038;psc=1" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Make-Real-Mermaid-Decoration-Decorations/dp/B079JZ6MS3/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544663074&#038;sr=8-1-spons&#038;keywords=paint+and+sparkle+mermaid+nail+art&#038;psc=1" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
NAILED IT

Buy It! Make It Real Paint & Sparkle Mermaid Nail Art ($10), amazon.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> LEGO Pirate Roller Coaster ($90), <a href="https://shop.lego.com/en-US/product/Pirate-Roller-Coaster-31084">shop.lego.com</a></p>
WILD RIDE

Buy It! LEGO Pirate Roller Coaster ($90), shop.lego.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;National Geographic Mega Slime &amp; Putty Lab ($27), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NATIONAL-GEOGRAPHIC-Slime-Putty-Glow/dp/B07B4MTWTX/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=GEOGRAPHIC&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=f7dd96d4bc29ff47f94fecbe4d5864d5" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/NATIONAL-GEOGRAPHIC-Slime-Putty-Glow/dp/B07B4MTWTX/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544663326&#038;sr=8-1-spons&#038;keywords=NATIONAL+GEOGRAPHIC+MEGA+SLIME+&#038;+PUTTY+KIT&#038;psc=1" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/NATIONAL-GEOGRAPHIC-Slime-Putty-Glow/dp/B07B4MTWTX/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544663326&#038;sr=8-1-spons&#038;keywords=NATIONAL+GEOGRAPHIC+MEGA+SLIME+&#038;+PUTTY+KIT&#038;psc=1" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
SLIME TIME

Buy It! National Geographic Mega Slime & Putty Lab ($27), amazon.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Fuggler Ugly Funny Monster ($29), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fuggler-Medium-Funny-Monster-Purple/dp/B07H6FT5FY/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07H6FT5FY&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=f7dd96d4bc29ff47f94fecbe4d5864d5" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Fuggler-Medium-Funny-Monster-Purple/dp/B07H6FT5FY/ref=sr_1_7?s=toys-and-games&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544662859&#038;sr=1-7&#038;keywords=fuggler" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Fuggler-Medium-Funny-Monster-Purple/dp/B07H6FT5FY/ref=sr_1_7?s=toys-and-games&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544662859&#038;sr=1-7&#038;keywords=fuggler" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
MONSTER MASH

Buy It! Fuggler Ugly Funny Monster ($29), amazon.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Air Hogs Supernova Orb ($30), <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CVideoGames%21NailArt%21StarWars%2110oftheMostEntertainingHolidayGiftsforTweens%2Canyaluise%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6755240%2C201812%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fair-hogs-supernova-orb%2F-%2FA-53262811" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/air-hogs-supernova-orb/-/A-53262811" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/air-hogs-supernova-orb/-/A-53262811" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">target.com</a></p>
AIR UP THERE

Buy It! Air Hogs Supernova Orb ($30), target.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Yellow Scope Paper Chromatography, The Art &amp; Science of Color ($40), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yellow-Scope-Chromatography-Creative-Introduction/dp/B07GNTWZ5M/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07GNTWZ5M&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=f7dd96d4bc29ff47f94fecbe4d5864d5" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Yellow-Scope-Chromatography-Creative-Introduction/dp/B07GNTWZ5M/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544663118&#038;sr=8-2&#038;keywords=yellow+scope+for+girls" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Yellow-Scope-Chromatography-Creative-Introduction/dp/B07GNTWZ5M/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544663118&#038;sr=8-2&#038;keywords=yellow+scope+for+girls" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
COLOR ME HAPPY

Buy It! Yellow Scope Paper Chromatography, The Art & Science of Color ($40), amazon.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit ($74), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/littleBits-Star-Wars-Droid-Inventor/dp/B06XYD1LRN/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B06XYD1LRN&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=f7dd96d4bc29ff47f94fecbe4d5864d5" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/littleBits-Star-Wars-Droid-Inventor/dp/B06XYD1LRN/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544662835&#038;sr=8-3&#038;keywords=star+wars+droid" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/littleBits-Star-Wars-Droid-Inventor/dp/B06XYD1LRN/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544662835&#038;sr=8-3&#038;keywords=star+wars+droid" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
THE FORCE

Buy It! littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit ($74), amazon.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;LaurDIY Letter Board Craft Kit ($20), <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO%2CVideoGames%21NailArt%21StarWars%2110oftheMostEntertainingHolidayGiftsforTweens%2Canyaluise%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6755240%2C201812%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Flaurdiy-letter-board-craft-kit%2F-%2FA-53493585" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.target.com/p/laurdiy-letter-board-craft-kit/-/A-53493585" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="target.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/p/laurdiy-letter-board-craft-kit/-/A-53493585" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">target.com</a></p>
SAY WHAT?

Buy It! LaurDIY Letter Board Craft Kit ($20), target.com

