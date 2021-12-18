Last-Minute (But Luxurious!) Gifts for Any Pregnant or New Mama in Your Life
From a luxe travel bag that can easily be used for hospital go-time to a pour-over machine for sleepy new parents, we've got all the moms covered
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Travel Bag
Credit: luli bebe
Buy It! Luli Bebe Monaco Travel Bag, $219, lulibebeus.com
Comfy Undergarments
Credit: Ingrid and Isabel
Buy It! ingrid + isabel Mama Lounge Bra, $28, ingridandisabel.com
Breastfeeding Supplies
Credit: Junobie
Buy It! Junobie Reusable Breastmilk Storage Bag Kit, $22, junobie.com
Coconut Oil
Credit: Loloma
Buy It! Loloma & Gift Box, $32, lolomafiji.com
Postpartum Kit
Credit: Bodily
Buy It! Bodily Care for Birth Box, $105, itsbodily.com
Caffeine Pick-Me-Up
Credit: Espro
Buy It! Espro Bloom Pour Over Coffee Brewing Kit, $75, espro.com
