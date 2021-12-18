Last-Minute (But Luxurious!) Gifts for Any Pregnant or New Mama in Your Life

From a luxe travel bag that can easily be used for hospital go-time to a pour-over machine for sleepy new parents, we've got all the moms covered

By Anya Leon December 18, 2021 04:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 6

Travel Bag

Credit: luli bebe

Buy It! Luli Bebe Monaco Travel Bag, $219, lulibebeus.com

2 of 6

Comfy Undergarments

Credit: Ingrid and Isabel

Buy It! ingrid + isabel Mama Lounge Bra, $28, ingridandisabel.com

3 of 6

Breastfeeding Supplies

Credit: Junobie

Buy It! Junobie Reusable Breastmilk Storage Bag Kit, $22, junobie.com

4 of 6

Coconut Oil

Credit: Loloma

Buy It! Loloma & Gift Box, $32, lolomafiji.com

5 of 6

Postpartum Kit

Credit: Bodily

Buy It! Bodily Care for Birth Box, $105, itsbodily.com

6 of 6

Caffeine Pick-Me-Up

Credit: Espro

Buy It! Espro Bloom Pour Over Coffee Brewing Kit, $75, espro.com

