From Baby to Teen: The Coolest Holiday Gifts for Every Age

From a baby yoga mat to a DIY terrarium, kids will be hoping to snag a spot on your holiday list

By Anya Leon November 25, 2021 08:00 AM
Into the Woodlands Baby Duvet

Nothing but the best for baby! Your little one will be drifting off to the sweetest dreams in no time after snuggling up in Gooselings' line of super chic bedding. Featuring gorgeous patterns and classic colors, each item is crafted from the softest material and even comes in a beautiful dust bag.

Buy It! Gooselings Into the Woodlands Baby Duvet, $75; gooselings.com

Blue's Clues & You! Play Kitchen

Credit: ViacomCBS Consumer Products

This gift will never fail to deliver hours of tail-wagging fun and learning for your kiddos. To make the perpetually beloved play kitchen by KidKraft even more interactive, it comes with reusable paw print stickers and a "handy dandy notebook" so kids can uncover exactly what Blue is craving.

Buy It! Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You! KidKraft Cooking-Up-Clues Wooden Play Kitchen, $59; walmart.com

What Sounds Fun to You?

Rainy days? Farmers market? No matter where life takes your little one, they'll be ready to make it a day of play after reading this book filled with ways to make everyday experiences loads of fun.

Buy It! What Sounds Fun to You?, $16; amazon.com

Kids Headphones

Ready for a road trip? Motorola's kid headphones are perfect for your child's packed bag — especially for all the shows and songs they love to watch again and again ... and again. (Added bonus: Their audio limit keeps little ears safe from high volume!)

Buy It! Motorola Squads Kids Headphones, $20; amazon.com

Safari Truck Climber

A lion! A tiger! Oh, my! Transform your backyard space into an exciting safari as your kids load up in this playset, take a turn down the slide and man the binoculars while their imaginations run wild.

Buy It! Step2's Safari Truck Climber Playset, $375; amazon.com

Baby Yoga Play Mat

Your little yogini will be perfecting their downward dog (or at least a solid sit!) in no time on their very own mat. Available in a variety of colors, each mat features a non-slip back and rolls up easily to attach to the stroller.

Buy It! Beaba's x Shnuggle Baby Yoga Play Mat, $30; beabausa.com

SmartWatch

Moochie's smartwatch is the natural first step before investing in a phone for your kids. The watch syncs with an adult's smartphone for parental settings and features live GPS tracking, plenty of bells and whistles and video chat capabilities with anyone on your child's call list.

Buy It! Moochies Watch, $130; moochies.com

DIY Terrarium

Nurture their inner botanist with their very own DIY terrarium kit. Each box comes with a set of seeds that your child can plant and watch as their garden grows. Plus, the included stickers, rocks and colorful sand make it super easy (and fun!) to customize each habitat.

Buy It! Discovery's DIY Terrarium Grow Kit, $19; bedbathandbeyond.com

Newborn Reversible Playmat

This super soft organic cotton playmat is made with tummy time in mind. The reversible prints are specifically crafted to cater to your baby's visual and cognitive development as they focus on the patterns, encouraging movement and muscle control from newborn through the first year.

Buy It! Etta Loves Animal Print Playmat, $100; ettaloves.com

Buildable STEM Kits

Calling all future engineers! Set them up with hours of STEM play with these cool kits that will see them building everything from a sketching machine to a spin art station, a dinosaur robot and more.

Buy It! Buildables, $25; amazon.com

By Anya Leon