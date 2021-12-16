Holiday Family Fun Guide 2021 — Check Out These Toys and Games for All Ages!

Bring joy to the world — or at least a restless house — with these creative distractions

By Georgia Slater and Mackenzie Schmidt December 16, 2021 11:20 AM
Throw Throw Burrito

This new family favorite is billed as "half card game, half dodgeball." Play your hand right, and you get to chuck a plushie at your uncle.

Buy here for $20.

Lego Volkswagen Camper

For kids and kids at heart, this 2,207-piece set should keep builders busy for days. The vintage van features a functional pop top and doors, an intricate interior and retro accessories, including a surfboard.

Buy here for $180.

Drawful 2

This online game for players ages 9+ involves sketching silly prompts and guessing what they are. Perfect for friends who can't gather together!

Buy here for $10.

CultureTags

Launched by a mom during quarantine, this card game challenges players to guess phrases by their acronyms. Think BISS (Because I Said So!).

Buy here for $24.

Jiggy Puzzle

These artist-designed 800-piece jigsaw puzzles are so pretty you'll want to frame them—they come with glue to prep them for permanent display.

Buy here for $49.

Toniebox

Credit: Courtesy Tonies

Easy for kids to use, the soft box is a speaker that plays popular songs and stories via the Tonie characters (Simba! The Paw Patrol! LeVar Burton!) children place on top. A perfect tool for quiet time and the pre-bedtime wind-down. 

Buy here for $99.99.

CreateOn's Beatles Collection Magna-Tiles

Credit: Courtesy CreateOn

CreateOn takes the ever-popular Magna-Tiles and adds illustrations from favorites, like the Beatles' "Yellow Submarine," right. Check out their site for offerings from Eric Carle, Sesame Street and more. 

Buy here for $134.95.

