Holiday Family Fun Guide 2021 — Check Out These Toys and Games for All Ages!
Bring joy to the world — or at least a restless house — with these creative distractions
Throw Throw Burrito
This new family favorite is billed as "half card game, half dodgeball." Play your hand right, and you get to chuck a plushie at your uncle.
Buy here for $20.
Lego Volkswagen Camper
For kids and kids at heart, this 2,207-piece set should keep builders busy for days. The vintage van features a functional pop top and doors, an intricate interior and retro accessories, including a surfboard.
Buy here for $180.
Drawful 2
This online game for players ages 9+ involves sketching silly prompts and guessing what they are. Perfect for friends who can't gather together!
Buy here for $10.
CultureTags
Launched by a mom during quarantine, this card game challenges players to guess phrases by their acronyms. Think BISS (Because I Said So!).
Buy here for $24.
Jiggy Puzzle
These artist-designed 800-piece jigsaw puzzles are so pretty you'll want to frame them—they come with glue to prep them for permanent display.
Buy here for $49.
Toniebox
Easy for kids to use, the soft box is a speaker that plays popular songs and stories via the Tonie characters (Simba! The Paw Patrol! LeVar Burton!) children place on top. A perfect tool for quiet time and the pre-bedtime wind-down.
Buy here for $99.99.
CreateOn's Beatles Collection Magna-Tiles
CreateOn takes the ever-popular Magna-Tiles and adds illustrations from favorites, like the Beatles' "Yellow Submarine," right. Check out their site for offerings from Eric Carle, Sesame Street and more.
Buy here for $134.95.