Hoda Kotb Celebrates Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman in Father's Day Tribute with Daughters

After announcing she and Joel Schiffman had split, Hoda Kotb said in January that they'd remain "loving parents to our adorable, delightful children"

Hoda Kotb is celebrating her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

On Sunday, the Today anchor shared a snapshot of Schiffman, 64, with their daughters Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 5, in honor of Father's Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet, smiley image, the girls — wearing matching outfits — are situated on either side of Schiffman, seated at a table and appearing to be in the middle of a fun craft project.

"Happy father's day!" Kotb, 57, wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Joel Schiffman and Hoda Kotb Joel Schiffman and Hoda Kotb in 2018 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kotb and Schiffman, a financier, began dating quietly for a couple of years before going public in 2015. The couple announced their engagement in November 2019, when Schiffman popped the question while they were enjoying an intimate dinner by the beach.

The television journalist announced their split in January, saying during Today with Hoda & Jenna, "We decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season," Kotb added in her conversation with co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

She went on to praise Schiffman: "He's a great guy. He's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him. We are both good and we are both kind of going on our way and our path. We'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."

RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb on the "Minute" She Learned She Was a Mom: I Knew My Life "Was Changing"

Kotb told PEOPLE last month that she can envision herself finding another serious partner someday but reiterated it's not currently a priority.

"I haven't really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something," she said. "My sister even said and asked me at one point, 'Are you afraid to be by yourself?' And I said to her, 'I'm not going to be by myself.' "

"And I don't know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart," she recalled.