Hoda Kotb Wants Daughters to 'Love' New Orleans as It's 'Such an Important Part' of Her Life

Published on March 7, 2023 03:19 PM
Published on March 7, 2023 03:19 PM
Hoda Kotb in Southern Living. Photo: Cedric Angeles/Southern Living

Hoda Kotb wants New Orleans to feel like home for her girls.

Appearing in the new South's Best issue of Southern Living, the Today anchor, 58, opened up about her time in New Orleans and how "it's the closest to a hometown I've ever felt."

That homey feeling is something she wants to extend to daughters Hope, 4, and Haley, 6, who she has taken to visit the French Quarter — where she lived with friend of 30 years, Karen Swensen, during the '90s.

"I want them to know New Orleans — to love the city and for this to be part of their lives because it's such an important part of mine," she told the outlet. "I want them to see what it's like to be front and center at the parade."

The Emmy-winning journalist also opened up about the nostalgic getaway she took with her two daughters to the area last St. Patrick's Day.

"My children caught underwear. Underwear!" Kotb revealed. While Hope caught a string of festive beads, Haley was thrilled to end up with a "giant pair of green satin underwear," she said.

"Everything is light in New Orleans. 'Normal' is being free, and dressing the way you want, dancing in the street even if you're the only one," she reflected.

"New Orleans celebrates the individual. It's full of characters, and I want my kids to meet them."

Earlier this week, Kotb returned to her anchoring duties on the Today show after a two-week absence, explaining that she was away as daughter Hope had health complications that landed her in the Intensive care unit and the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, Kotb shared a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their "beautiful words and prayers" since sharing the health matter.

"Thank you …for all of your beautiful words and prayers. I have read them all. You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched.❤️," Kotb wrote.

