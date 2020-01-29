Could Hoda Kotb‘s daughters be getting a new little sibling soon?

The Today show co-anchor, 55, dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where she chatted with the host about whether she and fiancé Joel Schiffman were looking to add to their brood that already includes daughters Hope Catherine, 9 months, and Haley Joy, 3 next month.

“I don’t know. I’m not 100 [percent] sure,” Kotb said after a lengthy pause when Ellen DeGeneres asked her about the potential of expanding her family. “I’m a sign person — I always look for signs — and I feel like there are some signs out there that are pointing to [having more kids].”

“I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question and I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should.’ And I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes,’ ” she continued. “And I said, ‘Do we have enough time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ “

“So I was thinking maybe the answer’s yes,” Kotb said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hoda Kotb (L) and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: New Mom of Two Hoda Kotb Isn’t Ruling Out Possibility of a Third Baby: “I’d Never Close a Door”

“And plus, when you’re parents later in life … watching Haley and Hope together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever, and that’s it,” Kotb continued. “That’s all I want. I was scared, because we’re older, like maybe [it’s too late]. But then I realized they’ll have each other.”

Kotb and her financier beau Schiffman, 61, have been together for six years, and got engaged in November during a beach trip. And at this juncture, as a mom, the longtime television journalist feels like her “life, finally, makes sense.”

“I think I thought it did [before] but now, when I get home after work — and that’s usually in the afternoon — Haley, my older one, jumps 5 feet, 9 inches into my arms,” she shared. “I get that when I go home. And Hope smiles at me. And I said to Joel, I’ve worked my whole life, and my work has always ridden sidecar, forever. And all of a sudden, I have clarity. It’s weird.”

“I still remember walking down the street one day after I had adopted Haley and this lady came up and she said, ‘Do you have children?’ And for a hundred years I said, ‘No, I don’t, but I have nieces.’ And I looked at her and said, ‘I have a daughter.’ And she goes, ‘You have a daughter?’ I was like, ‘A daughter.’ I kept repeating it because it seemed so foreign.”

Image zoom Hoda Kotb (L) and Joel Schiffman Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Getting Engaged at 55: “It Is All Right on Time”

In the meantime, Kotb is focusing on her health and stamina, making sure she’s in tip-top shape to handle all the activity having small children at home brings.

“I actually, for the first time got a trainer, and he said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘I want to get on the floor and get up a hundred times.’ I said, ‘I want to be able to lift up 35 lbs. and throw 35 lbs. in the air,’ ” she recalled.

“He goes, ‘Do you want toned arms?’ [I said] ‘I don’t care. I want to get down and get up, get down and get up,’ ” the mother of two told DeGeneres, 62. “And that’s what I’ve been doing. And I think it’s funny — when you want to do something, your energy kicks in.”

“How much are you paying this trainer to get down and get up? Because I can train you, if you’d like,” the host joked, to the laughter of her guest and studio audience. “I got some ideas about getting down and up.”