Hoda Kotb Gives Update on 'Really Slow' Adoption Process During Pandemic for Baby No. 3

Hoda Kotb shares two daughters, Hope, 2, and Haley, 4, with fiancé Joel Schiffman, both of whom they also welcomed via adoption

Hoda Kotb is remaining hopeful on her adoption journey.

The Today co-host appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen Thursday, offering an update on the process to welcome a third child into her family. Kotb, 56, and fiancé Joel Schiffman share daughters Hope Catherine, 2, and Haley Joy, 4, whom they also welcomed via adoption.

"You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now? Apparently, it's really slow during this time, during COVID," she says. "I thought it would be a different game. No, they said a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they wanted to do, have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't, are holding onto things because they don't have anything in that moment."

"That's what I've heard from our agency, everything's slow," adds Kotb. "But they say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be."

Back in October, Kotb opened up to PEOPLE about adopting again, sharing that her mindset is that "you just wait and see if it's meant to be for you." She said at the time, "I feel like families come in so many different shapes and sizes and as long as there's lots of love, I think they'll endure. I'm just going to wait and see on that one."

Shortly after that, she gave another update on The Drew Barrymore Show, "Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and say it's in God's hands, like, come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there."

Kotb also opened up to PEOPLE about concerns in being an older mother and worrying that she won't always be there to support her kids — but she said her girls already show signs of a strong bond with each other.

"I was watching them yesterday and they were in the living room playing and they're holding hands. I just looked at them," she said at the time. "Because one of my, obviously, concerns is as an older mom, you want them to be loved forever, for their whole life. It can be scary to think of that."

"When I saw them standing there holding hands together and they were literally in our apartment, walking back and forth, holding hands," continued Kotb, "I looked at Joel and I said: 'I think we did it. ... I think they're lifelong, forever. I think they're going to help each other forever.' "