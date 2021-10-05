Hoda Kotb Clarifies Why Daughters Haley and Hope Were Seen Wearing Matching 'Big Sister' Shirts

"If it comes, it comes. So we just wait patiently," Hoda Kotb says about the possibility of expanding her family while appearing on PEOPLE (the TV Show!)

Hoda Kotb is still waiting patiently for a potential new addition.

On Tuesday, the Today co-host spoke with People (the TV Show!)'s Kay Adams about her new podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, plus how she sent fans swirling after sharing Instagram photos of her daughters Hope Catherine, 2, and Haley Joy, 4½, both wearing shirts that read "I'm the big sister."

Kotb, 57, clarifies that the outfit choice wasn't a hint that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman welcomed a third child.

"What are you trying to tell us, Hoda?" Adams asks, to which Kotb says with a laugh, "Nothing! I'm just trying to tell you that I bought two shirts on Amazon, okay? That's what I'm trying to tell you!"

"Well, we are discussing that. We are discussing that, but the t-shirts were not a sign. You should see how I shop, okay — you'd be embarrassed," she explains. "... I buy everything on Amazon, I just hit 'get two,' so I got two. I was like, "Oh, they both say big sister. Okay!' "

"But anyway ... that's something that we hope," adds Kotb of adopting again. "If it comes, it comes. So we just wait patiently."

Last October, Kotb opened up to PEOPLE about adopting again, sharing that her mindset is that "you just wait and see if it's meant to be for you."

She said at the time, "I feel like families come in so many different shapes and sizes and as long as there's lots of love, I think they'll endure. I'm just going to wait and see on that one."

Shortly after that, she gave another update on The Drew Barrymore Show, sharing, "Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and say it's in God's hands, like, come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there."

She said on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen in July that the process has been somewhat stalled due to the pandemic.

"You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now? Apparently, it's really slow during this time, during COVID," Kotb said at the time. "I thought it would be a different game. No, they said a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they wanted to do, have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't, are holding onto things because they don't have anything in that moment."