Hoda Kotb Thanks Viewers for Support After Sharing Daughter's Health News: 'Profoundly Touched'

Hoda Kotb returned to Today on Monday after taking time off to care for daughter Hope, 3, who was in the hospital with health complications

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 11:25 AM

Hoda Kotb is feeling grateful for the outpouring of support after sharing news about her daughter's health.

The Emmy-winning journalist returned to her anchoring duties on the Today show Monday after a two-week absence, explaining that she was away as daughter Hope Catherine, 3, had health complications that landed her in the Intensive care unit and the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, Kotb, 58, shared a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their "beautiful words and prayers" since sharing the health matter.

"Thank you …for all of your beautiful words and prayers. I have read them all. You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched.❤️," Kotb wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kotb, who is also mom to daughter Haley Joy, 6, further elaborated on Hope's health when returning to Today on Monday.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for and then in the hospital for a little over a week," Kotb told Savannah Guthrie. "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, November 11, 2022
Nathan Congleton/NBC

"You know what I realized too, Savannah? It's like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," Kotb continued. "So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Later chatting with Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Kotb said the time in the hospital was "really scary," but Hope continued to be "vibrant and brilliant."

Continuing that she's "over the moon" to have her little one home, Kotb expressed her gratitude for "how amazing people are."

"That's the thing I learned through all this. The nurses who stood by her all the way. The nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. I felt like we were held," she said.

"I feel blessed and grateful, really, really, really grateful," Kotb later added. "And also anyone who's ever gone through an illness with a child, boy I thought I understood you. But I didn't. You don't until you're sitting in that position. So for every single person going through some stuff, I get it."

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Calls Daughter's Time in the ICU 'Really Scary' but Says She's So 'Vibrant and Brilliant'
Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, November 11, 2022
Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' After 3-Year-Old Daughter Hope's ICU Stay: 'We Are Watching Her Closely'
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Friday, January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Hoda Kotb's Absence from 'Today' Explained: She's 'Dealing' with a 'Family Health Matter'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday June 8, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Sends Her 'Love' to Hoda Kotb as 'Today' Co-Host Deals with 'Family Health Matter'
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Reveals Daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, Have 'Never Seen a Movie'
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb and Daughter Hope Buy Meals for Strangers When Out to Dinner: 'We Don't Say a Word'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Shares New Details of His 'Frightening' Health Crisis and 'Major' 7-Hour Surgery
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: (L-R) Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb attend the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Call Al Roker 'the Heartbeat' of 'Today' Ahead of His Return to Show
l
Al Roker Gets Emotional on First Day Back at 'Today' Since Health Crisis: 'My Heart Is Bursting'
Al Roker rollout
Al Roker Got Through Life-Threatening Health Crisis with Wife Deborah: 'Without Her, I Wouldn't Be Here'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cml__yJLDDO/. Hoda Kotb /Instagram
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Christmas with Daughters Hope and Haley in Matching Pajamas: 'Merry Merry'
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Opens Up About His Health Crisis: 'I Am Blessed to Be Alive'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Returning to the 'Today' Show on Jan. 6 After Extended Absence Due to Health Issues
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Hoda Kotb Reveals She Hasn't Mailed Her Family Holiday Cards Yet: 'It's a New Year's Card'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Says He's Feeling 'Strong' as He Updates 'Today' on His Health in Virtual Visit