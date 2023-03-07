Hoda Kotb Thanks Viewers for Support After Sharing Daughter's Health News: 'Profoundly Touched'

Hoda Kotb is feeling grateful for the outpouring of support after sharing news about her daughter's health.

The Emmy-winning journalist returned to her anchoring duties on the Today show Monday after a two-week absence, explaining that she was away as daughter Hope Catherine, 3, had health complications that landed her in the Intensive care unit and the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, Kotb, 58, shared a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their "beautiful words and prayers" since sharing the health matter.

"Thank you …for all of your beautiful words and prayers. I have read them all. You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched.❤️," Kotb wrote.

Kotb, who is also mom to daughter Haley Joy, 6, further elaborated on Hope's health when returning to Today on Monday.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for and then in the hospital for a little over a week," Kotb told Savannah Guthrie. "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

Nathan Congleton/NBC

"You know what I realized too, Savannah? It's like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," Kotb continued. "So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Later chatting with Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Kotb said the time in the hospital was "really scary," but Hope continued to be "vibrant and brilliant."

Continuing that she's "over the moon" to have her little one home, Kotb expressed her gratitude for "how amazing people are."

"That's the thing I learned through all this. The nurses who stood by her all the way. The nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. I felt like we were held," she said.

"I feel blessed and grateful, really, really, really grateful," Kotb later added. "And also anyone who's ever gone through an illness with a child, boy I thought I understood you. But I didn't. You don't until you're sitting in that position. So for every single person going through some stuff, I get it."