Hoda Kotb Thanks Jamie Lee Curtis for 'Touching' Gift She Sent Daughter After Hospitalization

Jamie Lee Curtis took time out of a packed awards season to send some love to Hoda Kotb's two daughters after news broke that the NBC anchor's 3-year-old Hope Catherine had spent time in the ICU and hospital due to some health complications.

The 64-year-old actress, who picked up her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting actress role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, appeared on the Today show Tuesday via video to discuss her big win. And during the chat, Kotb took some time to thank Curtis for her kindness.

"I was opening packages in my apartment last night, all the Amazon stuff that you get, and Jamie Lee — I opened a package and inside I saw two teddy bears ... that you have given to my girls," Kotb said, noting the gift also included "a beautiful" item from Curtis' My Hand in Yours charity, which raises money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Alongside the presents was a note from Curtis that read, "I know it was scary. This is for your girls," Kotb, 58, said.

"I thought to myself, 'In the middle of her shining moment in her life, she is sending something to me and my kids,' " Kotb explained. "And I can't tell you how touching and how beautiful I thought that was. And I just wanted to say thank you."

For Curtis, sending the bears was a no-brainer.

"Listen, I get it," she told Kotb. "It's the hardest thing in the world. There's nothing scarier in the world than a sick kid. And that is why I made My Hand In Yours and that's why I support Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as you support your children's hospital. This is what you do; this is what they do 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. They show up for your family. So I was simply showing up for yours in the way I could."

Kotb — who is also mom to daughter Haley Joy, 6 — had taken a few weeks off from Today in February while Hope was in the hospital.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for and then in the hospital for a little over a week," Kotb told co-anchor Savannah Guthrie upon her return to the morning show on March 1. "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

"You know what I realized too, Savannah? It's like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," Kotb continued. "So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Though Kotb has not provide further information about her daughter's diagnosis, she did explain on Today with Hoda and Jenna that the experience was "really scary."

"She's vibrant and brilliant," the mother of two said of Hope, adding that she's "over the moon" to have her little one home.

Hoda Kotb with her kids. Hoda Kotb Instagram

Kotb later shared a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their support since sharing the health matter. "Thank you …for all of your beautiful words and prayers," Kotb wrote. "I have read them all. You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched ❤️."

On Today with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month, Kotb expressed her gratitude for "how amazing people are."

"That's the thing I learned through all this. The nurses who stood by her all the way. The nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. I felt like we were held," she said.

"I feel blessed and grateful, really, really, really grateful," Kotb later added. "And also anyone who's ever gone through an illness with a child, boy I thought I understood you. But I didn't. You don't until you're sitting in that position. So for every single person going through some stuff, I get it."

