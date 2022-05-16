Hoda Kotb Says It 'Takes My Breath Away' to Think About Celebrating 5 Years of Mother's Days

Hoda Kotb is feeling grateful for her journey as a mom.

At the 70th Anniversary of NBC News' TODAY last Wednesday, Kotb, 57, spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her "amazing" Mother's Day with her two daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was great," she said at the event held at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. "I came in the kitchen and they had all the fruit in the fridge out and they put it in a cake pan. And they carried it over to the table with two bowls of Cheerios and said Happy Mother's Day and I looked at that beautiful breakfast and I was like, 'Wow.' "

"They were beaming and it just reminded me what life is, it's got nothing to do with anything other than just that, the most basic of things."

"'Do you like it, Mama?' " she recalled her daughters asking about their surprise. "I was like, 'Yes!' [The pan] was like a whole apple in it."

"It was amazing," she continued of the holiday. "I mean, I've gotten five Mother's Days. Look at me. Fifty-seven and five Mother's Days. I mean it takes my breath away to even think about it."

Kotb's daughters also treated her to another Mother's Day surprise the week before the actual holiday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an adorable video posted to Instagram, Kotb's daughters — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman — showed the Today co-host down the stairs of their home, leading her to a message personally addressed to Kotb.

"If you look ahead, there's a special note that will be on one stair," Haley said in the video. As the three made their way down the stairs, Kotb found a message reading, "Happy Mother's Day Mom."

"For me?" asked Kotb, who also had a full cup of coffee waiting for her on the table. "Is there more? What's happening?"

Haley and Hope then broke out into song, serenading Kotb with a rendition of "Happy Mother's Day to You" to the tune of "Happy Birthday."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG01GXJXT8/ hodakotb Verified Mother's day came early. Lucky me ❤️❤️#melting; Hoda Kotb on Tuesday April 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: hodakotb/Instagram; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The following day on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb addressed the cute mommy moment with co-host Willie Geist.

"All I heard was, 'Go upstairs for 15 minutes,' which kind of scared me. And I go down, Haley had made a cup of coffee. She made it in the Keurig! She made it! I go, 'There's coffee?' She goes, 'I used an oven mitt, and I brought it over.' That could have been a disaster," Kotb said.

"What they did, that was an old piece of paper, they wrote something on it, they sang a song, and they made a cup of coffee. And it was like [perfect]," she continued.